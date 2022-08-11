A schedule change will see extra money on the line for the four-division show at Dog Hollow Speedway this weekend, Aug. 12. The Super Late Models are vying for a $2,000 paycheck, with the RUSH Late Models going at it for $1,500 to win. The 358 Semi Late Models were added to the card for $1,000 to win, and the 4 Cylinders will pay $400 to win.
Friday will see the Super Late Models running for $2000 to win. Six drivers have been to victory lane so far, with only Michael Lake being able to repeat. Daniel Hill, Chub Frank, Denny Fenton, Gregg Satterlee, and Jon Lee are the other drivers who have won a Super Late Model feature.
The RUSH Late Models have a $1,500 payday awaiting the winner. Only three different drivers have won in six events. Michael Duritsky leads the way with three, Jon Lee has won the last two, and Ryan Frazee has one.
The 358 Semi Late Models will make their second, going for a $1000 winners check. Greg Moore won in their last appearance on July 29.
$400 is up for grabs for the Texas Auto Ranch 4 Cylinders. Shawn Hadden leads the way with two wins this season. Ashton Daughenbaugh and Adam Pletcher each have one.
Pit gates open at 5 p.m., grandstands at 6 p.m., with racing at 7:30 p.m.
Two big races will take center stage at Latrobe Speedway this Saturday, Aug. 13. The Ralph Davis Jr. Memorial for the Crate Late Models will pay $2,000 to the winner. The Modified 4 Cylinders will be going for a hefty $1,200 paycheck. There will also be bike races for the kids at intermission and prizes for the young fans. The Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, and the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders will join the on-track action.
Three drivers dominate the Crate Late Model victory lane, Michael Duritsky leads the way with four, but Braeden Dillinger and Ryan Frazee each have three wins. Jeff Ferguson has one lone win so far.
Saturday will see the Stone & Co. Modified 4 Cylinders going for a $1,200 paycheck. Bob Pease has been the big winner so far with four checkers. Pease has not seen victory lane since July 2.
The Pro Stocks has been the most competitive division. There have been seven winners in nine races this season. Brett Hutira and Brandon Doland are the only repeat victors. Chris McGuire, Joe Kelley, Sam Eichelberger, Tommy Dembowski, and Marty Spade each have one win so far.
In the Pure Stocks, Anthony Monteparte leads the win with five feature wins in 2022. Stephen Hazlett and Corey Faris are the only other winners and have two wins a piece.
Joe Jacobs has dominated in the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinder class. Jacobs has a division-leading six checkered flags. CJ Parrill is the only other repeat winner with two. Brad Vargovich is the only other winner with one.
On Friday, the Sprint Car Spectacular features the 410 Sprint Cars, the Allegheny Sprint Tour RaceSaver 305 Sprints, and the RUSH Sprint Cars, which are of the wingless variety.
The 30-lap feature for the 410s will pay $4,000 to the winner. Gunning for the extra cash will be the point leader and defending Champion A.J. Flick.
With all eyes on the Knoxville Nationals for the 410s, many local teams can’t compete with the major teams at the Sprint Car Capitol of the World.
The one exception would be Sye Lynch. Lynch is very competitive on the big stage because of his team’s knowledge and all of the years of experience his father, Ed Jr., has at Knoxville.
The Allegheny Sprint Tour expects 20 or so of its competitors to compete on Friday.
The RUSH Sprint Car Series has some of the most recognizable names in sprint car racing. There will surely be a great turnout with forty cars in the region.
