DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY

A schedule change will see extra money on the line for the four-division show at Dog Hollow Speedway this weekend, Aug. 12. The Super Late Models are vying for a $2,000 paycheck, with the RUSH Late Models going at it for $1,500 to win. The 358 Semi Late Models were added to the card for $1,000 to win, and the 4 Cylinders will pay $400 to win.

