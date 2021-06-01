Jacob Cramer hit two home runs over the weekend as St. Joe’s Club split a pair of Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League games.
Nakles and F.O. Eagles were both victorious, while St. Anthony’s dropped two contests.
St. Joe’s Club scored an eight-run victory against St. Anthony’s, before falling by one run versus Nakles in walk-off fashion. F.O. Eagles improved to 12-1 with a seven-run win over St. Anthony’s.
Several other Teener games were postponed this Memorial Day weekend due to inclement weather.
Nakles 6,
St. Joe’s 5
Scoreless and trailing through five innings, Nakles tallied six runs in the final two frames during a one-run, walk-off win versus St. Joe’s Club.
St. Joe’s Club led 2-0 through two innings and scored three runs in the fifth, taking a five-run advantage. But Nakles cut the deficit to one run in the sixth, 5-4, and scored twice in the seventh to win the game.
Ben Stratton and Dan Calabrace produced nearly identical state lines — combining to lead Nakles (8-6) offensively with two hits apiece, including a double, and a run. Casey Rupert singled for Nakles, which scored six runs on five hits.
Eli Boring collected three hits, including a double and a run, to guide St. Joe’s Club (8-5) at the plate. Vinny Zaccagnini singled twice and scored, while Cramer homed and crossed twice. Cole Short also singled.
Winning pitcher Quardarius Davis struck out two and walked none during the mound win. Cramer took the loss.
F.O. Eagles 9,
St. Anthony’s 2
Adam Moreland fanned nine St. Anthony’s batters and walked none to help F.O. Eagles to a seven-run win.
F.O. Eagles scored six unanswered runs through three innings, led 7-2 after five, and added two insurance runs in the sixth.
Logan Bradish recorded two hits, including a two-bagger, and two runs to lead F.O. Eagles at the plate. Bryce Hollick singled twice, while Dominic Zilli doubled. Moreland, Ethan Goughneour and Nate Papuga all singled.
Landon Kodman doubled and singled to pace St. Anthony’s (4-8) offensively. Isaiah Mitchell and Blake Spillar each had a two-base hit. Keegan Young, Cason Long, Jack Stynchula, Damian Newsome and Tyler Derk each singled.
Newson was the losing pitcher, with four strikeouts and three walks.
St. Joe’s 9,
St. Anthony’s 1
Cramer homered and doubled during St. Joe’s Club’s eight-run win against St. Anthony’s.
St. Joe’s Club took a 5-0 lead in the third, scoring four of the game’s final five runs over the last two-and-a-half innings.
Peyton Chismar singled twice and crossed twice, while Boring, Mason Beeman, Jacob Losier, Chad Jones and Joey Bonomo all singled for St. Joe’s Club, which scored nine runs on nine hits.
Kodman doubled, while Mitchell, Young and Ethan Haydo each recorded a single.
Chismar fanned six and walked six to earn the mound win. Kodman walked three in defeat.
———
St. Joe’s 110 030 0 — 5 7 3Nakles 000 004 2 — 6 5 2 Doubles: Boring (SJC); Stratton, Calabrace (N) Home Run: Cramer (SJC) Strikeouts by: Davis-3, Calabrace-8 (N); Cramer-0, Jeffery-9, Boring-1 (SJC) Base on balls by: Davis-0, Calabrace-3 (N); Cramer-0, Jeffery-5, Boring-0 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Quardarius Davis Losing pitcher: Jacob Cramer
St. Anthony 000 110 0 — 2 9 4F.O. Eagles 312 102 x — 9 8 0 Doubles: Mitchell, Spillar, Kodman (SA); Zilli, Bradish (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Moreland-9, Bradish-2 (F.O.E.); Newsome-4, Theys-0, Stynchula-1 (SA) Base on balls by: Moreland-0, Bradish-1 (F.O.E.); Newsome-3, Theys-2, Stynchula-1 (SA) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Damien Newsome
St. Anthony 000 001 0 — 1 4 4St. Joe’s 005 022 x — 9 9 0 Doubles: Kodman (SA); Cramer (SJC) Home Runs: Cramer (SJC) Strikeouts by: Chismar-6, Boring-0, Jones-0 (SJC); Kodman-0, Newsome-0, Stynchula-1, Long-2, Vacha-0 (SA) Base on balls by: Chismar-6, Boring-1, Jones-1 (SJC); Kodman-3, Newsome-1, Stynchula-1, Long-1, Vacha-0 (SA) Winning pitcher: Peyton Chismar Losing pitcher: Landon Kodman
