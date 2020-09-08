Postponements throughout the WPIAL because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had an indirect effect on the Greater Latrobe football team.
The Wildcats were scheduled to host South Fayette, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Memorial Stadium.
Peters Township — South Fayette’s conference opponent — had to postpone its season opener on Friday after the school closed temporarily because of COVID-19 cases. Both Peters Township and South Fayette were slated to play non-conference opponents on Sept. 25, with the Lions traveling to Greater Latrobe and the Indians visiting Connellsville Area.
The conference game between Peters Township and South Fayette carries more weight than the Wildcats’ home tilt with the Lions, forcing Greater Latrobe to search for another opponent on Sept. 25.
“(South Fayette) is going to play its conference game,” Greater Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said. “Peters will have to play its conference game the night we would’ve played South Fayette. So, we’re in the process of looking for another game.”
The Wildcats open the season at Penn-Trafford on Friday, and they visit Mount Pleasant Area the following week. Their first home game is currently scheduled for Oct. 2 against Gateway. Nothing has been finalized, but Greater Latrobe has been in talks with another Class 5A school for a home game on Sept. 25.
“We want a home game,” Marucco said. “Because we don’t have a home game in September if we have to play on the road (on Sept. 25). So, we want to play the game at home.”
Marucco said the Wildcats are taking the season one day at a time when it comes to the schedule and how it is affected by COVID-19.
“I just think that’s the reality,” Marucco said. “We’re in this position and we have to make the best of it, so we’ll take it day-by-day. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to that point. Right now, we have our hands full on Friday night and we’re focused on Penn-Trafford.”
The Ligonier Valley football team solved its recent scheduling woes.
Summit Academy opted not to hold fall sports this season because of COVID-19 concerns, leaving Ligonier Valley without an opponent for a previously-scheduled Oct. 16 road game. The Rams also have an open home date, scheduled for Sept. 25, which left the Rams with five games this season.
Ligonier Valley filled those open dates and the Rams will now play at Western Beaver, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
“We are very grateful that we were able to add two games to give us a full schedule,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “Although it’s two additional away games, we just wanted an opportunity to play. The pandemic events have really made all of us appreciate every opportunity to play football.”
Last year, Ligonier Valley officially joined the WPIAL, moving from the District 6 Heritage Conference, in all athletic programs for the 2020-21 school year. The Rams will make their WPIAL return, 7 p.m. Friday at Apollo-Ridge.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to visit Frazier on Sept. 18 before its home opener Oct. 2 against Steel Valley. The Rams are slated to visit Serra Catholic on Oct. 9 and host Shady Side Academy on Oct. 23.
Ligonier Valley, while playing in the Heritage Conference, had opponents forfeit a football game three times in the past four seasons, including last September against United. Two seasons ago, Saltsburg forfeited a game against Ligonier Valley and Blairsville did the same October 2016.
The Rams finished play in the District 6 Heritage Conference on a 37-game winning streak and reached the District 6 Class 2A championship game before falling to Richland. Ligonier Valley won PIAA District 6 Class 2A championships in 2016 and ’17, and advanced to the state semifinals and quarterfinals in those respective seasons. The Rams also ended play in District 6 winning four consecutive Appalachian Bowl and District 6 Heritage Conference championships.
