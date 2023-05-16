This past Saturday, May 13, the Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League (WCOTL) moved into the second week of its 14-game schedule.

Despite the occurrence of prevalent rain showers throughout the district, this organization was able to get three of its four games in. These were played in the Derry/New Derry area. The remaining game, Senuta Pro Chiro at Latrobe Legion, was scheduled at the Marguerite Field.

