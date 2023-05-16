This past Saturday, May 13, the Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League (WCOTL) moved into the second week of its 14-game schedule.
Despite the occurrence of prevalent rain showers throughout the district, this organization was able to get three of its four games in. These were played in the Derry/New Derry area. The remaining game, Senuta Pro Chiro at Latrobe Legion, was scheduled at the Marguerite Field.
The immediate area of this location received continuing rain showers during the early morning and the game had to be postponed. It will be made up during the next or following week.
McCabe Funeral Home bests Dino’s Sports Lounge, 8-2
The first of these three WCOTL games was played at Johns Field in New Derry. McCabe Funeral Home used strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting to earn a win over Dino’s Sports Lounge by a score of 8-2. McCabe took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning as Manny Navarro, Dave Donaldson, Jeff Hickman, and Bruce Sedlock each contributed key hits to fuel this rally. As this game evolved, this was a lead that McCabe would not relinquish and would be sufficient to record this win.
The home team, Dino’s sports Lounge, got on the board with one run in the bottom of this frame as John Greiner first singled, stole second base, and scored on a single by John Boyle. Dino’s then squeezed out a run in the bottom of the fifth inning by Tony Castellano to cut the deficit to one run. But McCabe quickly responded by scoring five runs in the following sixth inning to reach the eventual score of 8-2. The victors combined timely hits by Dave Donaldson, Ron Hamacher, and Russ Zoilko with several free passes and several fielding miscues by Dino’s to garner these insurance runs.
Donaldson led McCabe’s offensive effort by collecting three hits in three at-bats. He also struck the only extra base hit during this contest, a double during his team’s sixth inning rally. Seven of Dino’s hitters tallied one hit during this contest. In addition to the others noted above, Scott Duchateau, Bob Elsavage, Bill Onuscheck, and Tony Marcocci posted singles for Dino’s. Bruce Sedlock, Bob Dittman, and Donaldson provided the pitching for McCabe. Starter Sedlock earned the win to balance one defeat sustained in the first game of the season. Scott McIlnay and Boyle handled the pitching duties for Dino’s. Starter McIlnay was assigned the loss. With the result of this contest, both teams evened their season’s record at one win and one loss.
Sean Rock Exterminating defeats Merlin Funeral Home, 8-4
In a game played at Shrum Field in Derry, Sean Rock Exterminating overcame an early 2-0 deficit en route to post a compelling win over Merlin Funeral Home 8-4. Merlin took its early lead in the top of the first inning from RBI singles by Al Young and John Cenkner. Sean Rock quickly responded by tallying four runs in the bottom of the same frame to take a 4-2 lead. During this rally, the home team took advantage of some early free passes from Merlin’s starter sandwiched around a key two-run single by Sean Rock’s Kurt Fontaine. The runs were scored by Tom Deichart, Bill McCurdy, Joe Rosa, and Chuck Barchfield. As it turned out, this was a lead Sean Rock would not relinquish for the balance of the game.
The victors added a single run in the second inning as John Janick scored from third base on a sacrifice fly to left-center by Bob Ankney. This raised the score to 5-2 in favor of Sean Rock. The home team then added three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The highlight of this rally was a two-run single to right field by Barchfield. This scored McCurdy and Rosa who had both singled to start this inning. Merlin staged a brief rally in the top of the seventh inning as Al Young and Ron George got on base to lead off this inning. They both scored during infield putouts. Sean Rock’s closer Janick, however, was able to retire the side without any further scoring and earn his team the win by the final score of 8-4.
Manager Joe Rosa led his team in batting with two hits on the day. This was also his first win as a manager in the WCOTL. Merlin’s Dave Fairman also collected two hits, one of which was the only extra base hit in the contest, a double to deep left-center field. Jeff Rhodes, Ankney, and Janick handled the pitching duties for the victors. This trio pitched very effectively, issuing a total of only two walks. Starter Rhodes earned his first win of the young season. Randy Campbell, Fairman, John DeMonte, and Steve Stanko pitched for Merlin Funeral Home. Starter Campbell was saddled with the loss to go with an earlier win. With the result of this game, both teams have a record of one win and one loss.
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home edges Bowman Surveying, 15-14
In a wild affair at the Derry High School Field, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home took an early lead and then held off a furious last inning rally by Bowman Surveying to win by a football-like score of 15-14. Hartman took their early lead with six runs in the top of the second inning. The crucial hits in this rally were struck by Charlie Bashioum, Dan Shirley, and Ralph Polvinale. The visitors then tacked on another run in the top of the fourth inning before Bowman got on the board with one run in the bottom of this frame. This run was scored by Bowman’s Karl Vogle following a sacrifice fly off the bat of Rob Barbieri.
Both teams then scored three runs in the fifth inning to push the score to 10-4 in favor of Hartman. The visitors took advantage of several free passes and fielding miscues to garner their runs; while the home team Bowman used hits by Lou Pianetti, Leroy Putt, Jerry Fagert, and Vogle to record their three scores. This scoring onslaught continued in the sixth inning as Hartman used singles by Don Shoup and Jeff Kurcaba plus a double by Shirley to score four more runs. Bowman responded with runs by Ray Lininger and Paul Roble in the bottom of this frame to make the score 14-6.
In the final/seventh inning, Hartman’s Dave Fry led off with a single and then scored a double to deep left field by Bruce Frerotte. As it turned out, this was the game-winning run for Bowman staged an epic rally in the bottom of this frame. The home team combined hits by Fagert, Tom McKee, Putt, Barbieri, Paul Smith, and Joe Laudadio with several Bowman fielding miscues to score eight runs. Bowman even had the tying run on second when Hartman managed to get the last out of this inning and clinch the game. It should also be noted that Bowman had earlier a runner thrown out at the plate during this last rally. That would have tied the score and perhaps kept this rally going longer.
Bashioum, Shoup and Fry pitched for Hartman-Graziano. Starter Bashioum got the win. Fry was credited with a save. Duane Amoroso, Putt, Dave Bengel handled the pitching duties for Bowman Surveying. Starter Amoroso was saddled with the loss. As with the results of the first two games outlined above, both of these teams similarly now have a record of one win to go with one loss.
