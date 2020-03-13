Derry Area swimming coach Jeff Kelly hasn’t witnessed anything like it in more than 30 years of coaching.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak has greatly affected the area area sports landscape.
The PIAA released a memo on Thursday, by unanimous vote, announcing the suspension of the PIAA basketball tournament in addition to the Class AA Swimming and Diving championships for a minimum two-week period.
The PIHL also announced Thursday that it supported a two-week hiatus for the PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs, in addition to the junior varsity and middle school end-of-year tournaments, mirroring the PIAA’s announcement earlier in the day.
Additionally, the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, scheduled for Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh, has been postponed and could be rescheduled.
“The (PIAA) Board of Directors are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines,” PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said.
“The PIAA Sports Medicine Committee will be meeting for further discussion.”
The PIAA Class AAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University in Lewisburg was truncated on Thursday with limited spectators and concluded at the end of Thursday’s mid-afternoon diving session.
“The PIAA, by enforcing a two-week hiatus from our basketball and (Class) AA swimming championships, believes this action will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote optimal health conditions in their communities,” the release stated.
“The Board of Directors, in consultation with various health departments, believes this action is the best interest of our member schools, their student-athletes, sports officials and the general public.”
Kelly was 40 minutes from Bucknell when he received news of the postponement. Two of his athletes, Ali Cowan and Jake Buhite, were set to compete in diving and the 100 breaststroke, respectively, while Ligonier Valley’s Brooke Roadman and Nick Roddy were also slated to take part in diving.
“It’s tough as a coach, but it’s even tougher for my athletes,” Kelly said. “I have a senior that’s not going to get the chance to swim at states.
“Ali has another year and God willing, and with good health, we’ll be back next year with her, but I feel for Jake because I know how hard he’s worked. He’s been driven to do this since he was 6 years old and I feel bad that he won’t be able to finish this off.”
Kelly continued on the state’s decision to postpone.
“It’s bittersweet as a coach because you also feel good that your athletes aren’t going to be exposed to anything, but I told them that I feel badly because I know how hard they worked,” Kelly said.
“I’m glad the state took into consideration the health of the athletes. You look across the athletic arena and these cancellations are all for the sake of the student-athletes, but it’s tough on those who are in their last year.
“I’ve been around a long time. I’ve been through snowstorms and blizzards, but I’ve never witnessed anything like the pandemic that has caused this.”
The Greater Latrobe hockey team was scheduled to play Baldwin in the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game on Monday at the Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.
The IceCats defeated Hempfield Area, 3-2, during the semifinals of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs on Wednesday, one day before the league decided to postpone its end-of-season tournament.
“Please understand, the PIHL’s priority is to assure the safety of our student athletes, their families and fans,” PIHL President Jack Kukan said in a release. “We will be monitoring all developments as they are reported and communicate them to everyone accordingly. PIHL agrees to use this time to make an informed decision moving forward and rely on professionals that are monitoring the coronavirus.”
Greater Latrobe coach Josh Werner was just as taken aback by the situation.
“It’s kind of crazy that the whole world is slowing down for this, but you have to do what you have to do,” Werner said. “It’s unfortunate that it’s not going to be played on Monday, but that’s not going to change the way we prepare for this game whenever it’s played.
“It’s crazy that everything is being put on hold, but when it’s this widespread and you can get it as easy as you can, I guess you have to do something.”
Additionally, Flyers Cup officials said Thursday that their tournament will also be postponed for 14 days, noting that the situation will be re-evaluated at a later date with a final decision on the status of the 2020 Flyers Cup Tournament.
The winners of the Penguins Cup and Flyers Cup tournaments traditionally meet to determine the Pennsylvania Cup state thampionship. The state championship was scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at Ice Line Quad Rinks in West Chester.
The IceCats have won four Class AA Pennsylvania Cup state championships since 2008, tied for the most in the state overall.
“PIHL will also need to work with (Flyers Cup officials) to discuss (the state championship) and if it can be rescheduled,” Kukan said. “Any decision on this will be communicated to all organizations once we can complete the Penguin Cup playoffs. PIHL will make every effort to complete the PIHL Penguin Cup playoffs.”
Greater Latrobe standout Gabe Willochell was supposed to compete in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on Saturday as part of the WPIAL All-Stars.
Willochell, an Edinboro recruit, was set to compete at 132 pounds. The Wildcats’ standout, who owns a career 134-28 record, finished second in the WPIAL/Southwest Regional and third in the state this season at 132 pounds.
The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, dubbed as the Rose Bowl of Wrestling, was scheduled for Saturday at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House.
Kraig Nellis and Philip Mary, co-directors of the event, thanked wrestlers, parents, coaches and sponsors for their support, patience and understanding.
“For the fans who purchased tickets, we ask for time enabling us to determine our next course of action because we will make every effort to reschedule the event,” Nellis and Mary said in the release.
