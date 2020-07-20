Cooperstown Vets captured the regular-season championship of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League, but the regular season isn’t quite finished just yet.
Because there are four teams tied for fifth place, a play-in bracket will take place Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, Bardine’s will face Frontier Club at 5:30 p.m., while St. Anthony takes on VFW in the 8 p.m. nightcap. The winners of those two games will square off 7 p.m. Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the play-in winner will face No. 4-seeded Nakles at 5:30 p.m., while No. 3-seeded Heat Siphon battles No. 2 F.O. Eagles at 8 p.m.
On Thursday, No. 2 F.O. Eagles will battle No. 3 Heat Siphon, while the play-in winner or Nakles will meet top-seeded Cooperstown Vets at 8 p.m.
Friday is an off-day, and the semifinals are set to start on Saturday. No. 3 Heat Siphon will meet No. 2 F.O. Eagles, if necessary, while top-seeded Cooperstown battles the play-in winner or Nakles. On Sunday, the play-in winner and Cooperstown play again, if necessary.
The following Monday, July 27, is an off day and the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, and Game 3, if necessary, is 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
VFW 21,
St. Joe’s Club 9
VFW rallied in a big way for a 12-run victory against St. Joe’s Club.
St. Joe’s Club (3-15) led 3-0 through two innings, but VFW (9-9) scored nine runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good. St. Joe’s Club made it interesting following a five-run fifth, cutting the gap to 10-9, but VFW scored the final 11 runs of the game in the sixth and seventh innings.
Tony Massari led the charge for VFW with five doubles and three runs scored, while Tyler Mondock contributed two hits, including a double and three runs. Brayen Hill and Hayden Porterfield both singled twice and combined to score three runs, while Riley Smith, Zach Stott, Jake Albaugh, Dom Cararini and Ben Tropeano all had a hit and combined for 12 runs scored for VFW, which put up 21 runs on 14 hits.
Vinnie Zaccagnini led St. Joe’s Club with a double and two runs, while Peyton Chismar also doubled and crossed. Eli Boring and Broderick Schreyer both singled and scored, as St. Joe’s picked up nine runs on four hits.
Stott was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and six walks. Schreyer took the loss with one strikeout and four walks.
St. Anthony 5,
Nakles 4
St. Anthony rallied for a walk-off victory against Nakles.
St. Anthony (9-9) led 2-1, but Nakles (10-7-1) jumped in front with a two-run sixth. St. Anthony tied the game, 3-3, but Nakles took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh. That’s when St. Anthony rallied with two runs for the eventual victory.
Cole Krehlik led St. Anthony offensively with two hits, including a triple, while Wade Boyle added a single and two runs. Eli Krinock singled and scored and Blake Spillar doubled. Keegan Young also scored two runs for St. Anthony, which put up five runs on six hits.
Drew Anderson had the lone hit of the game for Nakles and one of the team’s four runs.
Josh Vacha earned the win with one strikeout and two walks, while Joe Coletti fanned seven and walked six as the two combined to limit Nakles to four runs on one hit. Ben Stratton suffered the loss with two strikeouts and four walks.
Frontier Club 15,
St. Anthony 5
Three big innings helped Frontier Club rally for a 10-run victory against St. Anthony.
St. Anthony held a 5-3 lead until Frontier Club (9-9) scored the final 12 runs of the game, including a four-run third and eight more in the fifth to set the final.
Tyler Anderson guided Frontier Club offensively with a double and two runs scored, while Joe Marino doubled and crossed. Roman Darazio, Michael Naggy and Camden Petrunak all singled and scored two runs, while Anthony Alesi crossed twice for Frontier Club, which produced 15 runs on just five hits.
Wade Boyle led St. Anthony at the plate with two singles and a run, while Isaiah Mitchell and Jacob Rosborough both doubled and scored. Cole Krehlik singled and crossed for St. Anthony, which put up five runs on five hits.
Darazio was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and one walk. Rosborough suffered the loss with four strikeouts and six walks.
F.O. Eagles 11,
St. Joe’s Club 2
F.O. Eagles used a late surge for a nine-run victory against St. Joe’s Club.
F.O. Eagles (12-6) led 3-1 through three innings, but poured it on with eight of the last nine runs, including a three-run fifth and five more in the sixth.
Logan Bradish led the F.O. Eagles’ attack with two doubles and a run, while Buddy Young and Lou Amatucci both had a hit and three runs. Peyton Myers added a single and two runs, while Rocco Marino singled and scored for F.O. Eagles, which put up 11 runs on eight hits.
Vinnie Zaccagnini singled and scored to lead St. Joe’s Club (3-14), which scored two runs on four hits.
Nate Papuga was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and two walks. Jayden Struble suffered the loss with three strikeouts and six walks.
VFW 20,
Derry Ukes 10
Both teams combined for 30 runs on 17 hits, as VFW outlasted Derry Ukes with a 10-run victory.
VFW (8-9) led 5-0 until both teams combined for 25 runs in the final three innings. VFW led 9-3 through four innings and 18-10 after five complete.
Tony Massari guided the VFW attack with three hits, including two doubles and three runs, while Brayen Hill also provided three hits, including a triple and a run. Zach Stott singled twice and scored four runs, while Riley Smith also had two hits and two runs. Jake Albaugh singled twice and scored, while Tyler Mondock added a double and two runs. Dom Cararini picked up a hit and three runs, while Ben Tropeano singled and scored for VFW, which pounded out 20 runs on 15 hits.
Derry Ukes (2-15-1) scored 10 runs on just two hits. William Harry singled and scored, while Nick Stump, Tyler Martin and Jake Lloyd all crossed twice.
Brayen Hill was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts and two walks. Lloyd took the loss with two strikeouts and five walks.
Bardine’s 4,
F.O. Eagles 3
A late comeback allowed Bardine’s to rally past F.O. Eagles for a one-run victory.
The teams were tied until F.O. Eagles jumped in front in the bottom of the third. Bardine’s (9-9) tied the game in the top of the fifth and won it with another run in the seventh inning.
Ashton Beighley had two hits, including a triple and a run to pace Bardine’s at the plate. Matt Sterrett singled twice and scored two runs, while Colin Bush contributed a single and a run for Bardine’s, which produced four runs on seven hits.
Logan Bradish singled and scored to lead F.O. Eagles, which scattered three runs on four hits.
Ahmad Ward fanned five without issuing a walk for the mound win. Devon Frank struck out two and walked one in defeat.
St. Anthony 9,
Cooperstown 7
St. Anthony rallied late for a two-run victory against Cooperstown Vets.
Cooperstown (14-4) led 7-5 through four innings, but St. Anthony (8-8) scored the final four runs of the game — two in each of the last two innings — for the eventual two-run win.
Cole Krehlik singled twice and scored a run to pace St. Anthony at the plate, while Eli Krinock and Ethan Stotts both singled and scored. Keegan Young scored three runs and Isaiah Mitchell crossed twice for St. Anthony, which produced nine runs on five hits.
Corey Boerio guided Cooperstown offensively with three singles and two runs scored. Nate Gray, Antonio Hauser and Thomas Oldenburg all singled and scored, while William Hugus doubled for Cooperstown, which scored seven runs on eight hits.
Wade Boyle was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and two walks. Hunter Fligger took the loss with one strikeout and three walks.
———
VFW 000 915 6 — 21 14 2St. Joe’s 210 150 0 — 9 4 4 Doubles: Massari-5, Mondock (VFW); Chismar, Zaccagnini (SJC) Strikeouts by: Stott-1, Cararini-1, Albaugh-5, Porterfield-1 (VFW); Scheyer-1, Chismar-4, Boring-0, Cramer-1 (SJC) Base on balls by: Stott-6, Cararini-5, Albaugh-2, Porterfield-0 (VFW); Scheyer-4, Chismar-3, Boring-1, Cramer-5 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Zach Stott Losing pitcher: Broderick Schreyer
Nakles 010 002 1 — 4 1 5St. Anthony 002 001 2 — 5 6 4 Doubles: Spillar (SA) Triple: Krehlik (SA) Strikeouts by: Vacha-1, Coletti-7 (SA); Stratton-2, Bryer-3, Davis-5 (N) Base on balls by: Vacha-2, Coletti-6 (SA); Stratton-4, Bryer-1, Davis-0 (N) Winning pitcher: Josh Vacha Losing pitcher: Ben Stratton
St. Anthony 023 000 0 — 5 5 9Front. Club 304 080 0 — 15 5 3 Doubles: Mitchell, Rosborough (SA); Marino, Anderson (FC) Strikeouts by: Darazio-5, Naggy-0 (FC); Rosborough-4, Krinock-0, Vacha-0 (SA) Base on balls by: Darazio-1, Naggy-1 (FC); Rosborough-6, Krinock-3, Vacha-0 (SA) Winning pitcher: Roman Darazio Losing pitcher: Jacob Rosborough
St. Anthony 022 102 2 — 9 5 4Cooperstwn 005 200 0 — 7 8 4 Doubles: W Hugus (CV) Strikeouts by: Boyle-1, Krehlik-6 (SA); Fligger-1, Gray-4, Oldenburg-2, J Hugus-1 (CV) Base on balls by: Boyle-2, Krehlik-3 (SA); Fligger-3, Gray-4, Oldenburg-3, J Hugus-0 (CV) Winning pitcher: Wade Boyle Losing pitcher: Hunter Fligger
F.O. Eagles 300 035 0 — 11 8 2St. Joe’s 002 001 0 — 2 4 2 Doubles: Bradish-2 (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Papuga-5, Bradish-3 (F.O.E.); Struble-3, Chismar-1, Boring-0 (SJC) Base on balls by: Papuga-2, Bradish-0 (F.O.E.); Struble-6, Chismar-3, Boring-0 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Nate Papuga Losing pitcher: Jayden Struble
Derry Ukes 000 370 0 — 10 2 3VFW 401 492 0 — 20 15 3 Doubles: Massari-2, Mondock (VFW) Triples: Bra Hill (VFW) Strikeouts by: Bra Hill-7, Smith-4, Albaugh-0, Stott-1 (VFW); Lloyd-2, Wasnick-2 (DU) Base on balls by: Bra Hill-2, Smith-5, Albaugh-7, Stott-0 (VFW); Lloyd-5, Wasnick-4 (DU) Winning pitcher: Brayen Hill Losing pitcher: Jake Lloyd
Bardine’s 200 010 1 — 4 7 3F.O. Eagles 201 000 0 — 3 4 3 Triple: Beighley (B) Strikeouts by: Ward-5, Batista-4 (B); Frank-2, Amatucci-6, Bradish-1, Moreland-1 (F.O.E.) Base on balls by: Ward-0, Batista-2 (B); Frank-1, Amatucci-3, Bradish-3, Moreland-1 (F.O.E.) Winning pitcher: Ahmad Ward Losing pitcher: Devon Frank
