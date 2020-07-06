Cooperstown Vets upped its record to 11-3 overall following a victory against St. Anthony during weekend action in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League.
Nakles, F.O. Eagles, Heat Siphon, Bardine’s, St. Anthony and VFW also earned wins this weekend. Nakles topped Bardine’s, F.O. Eagles defeated Heat Siphon and Bardine’s bested Derry Ukes. St. Anthony also beat St. Joe’s Club and VFW also defeated Derry Ukes.
Nakles 6,
Bardine’s 4
One big inning was all Nakles needed to defeat Bardine’s.
Bardine’s (8-7) led 2-0 through three innings until Nakles (9-5) put up a five-run fourth, enough for the eventual win.
Darius Davis paced Nakles at the plate with two singles and a run. C.J. Voytilla, Andrew Anderson, Anthony Scarton and Tyler Hahn all singled and scored for Nakles, which scored six runs on seven hits.
Ashton Beighley led Bardine’s offensively with three singles, while Erick Batista added two hits, including a double and a run. Matt Sterrett also singled twice and scored, while Ethan Frye had a hit and a run for Bardine’s, which scored four runs on nine hits.
Santino Bryer was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts and zero walks. Frye suffered the loss with two strikeouts and four walks.
F.O. Eagles 10,
Heat Siphon 9
One run in the top of the seventh proved enough for F.O. Eagles to defeat Heat Siphon.
F.O. Eagles (7-5) led 2-1 through three innings and both teams later enjoyed seven-run innings. Both teams also scored runs in the seventh inning, but F.O. Eagles’ in the seventh was the winning run.
Rocco Marino led F.O. Eagles at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run, while Peyton Myers also singled twice and scored two runs. Louie Amatucci singled and crossed two times, while Logan Bradish singled and scored for F.O. Eagles, which produced 10 runs on eight hits.
Max Kallock and Dom Piper both singled twice and scored a run to pace Heat Siphon (9-4) offensively. Nate Cole belted a home run, while Nate Lemmon and Andrew Brack had a hit and two runs. Aidan Roach also singled and scored for Heat Siphon, which scored nine runs on nine hits.
Devon Frank was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and one walk. Roman Fridley took the loss, walking three.
Heat Siphon 8,
Nakles 2
Heat Siphon broke it open in the middle innings for a six-run victory against Nakles.
Heat Siphon led 2-1 through two innings and Nakles (8-5) tied the game after its at bat in the fourth. But Heat Siphon scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and pulled away with two more runs in the sixth.
Nathan Cole guided Heat Siphon offensively with two hits, including a double and two runs. Nathan Lemmon and Andrew Brack both doubled and scored, while Hayden Smolleck and Aiden Roach both singled and crossed for Heat Siphon, which put up eight runs on seven hits.
C.J. Voytilla paced Nakles at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run. Mike Tortorella singled and scored for Nakles, which produced two runs on seven hits.
Cole was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and zero walks. Tortorella suffered the loss with five strikeouts and two walks.
Bardine’s 12,
Derry Ukes 0
Bardine’s scored runs in every inning during a 12-run victory against Derry Ukes.
Bardine’s (8-6) scored four times in the first, five in the second and three more runs in the third to eventually trigger the mercy rule.
Ashton Beighley led the Bardine’s attack with three hits, including a grand slam and two runs scored. Erick Batista followed with three hits, including two doubles and three runs, while Colin Bush added two doubles and two runs. Matt Sterrett also singled twice and scored two runs, while Brody Rumon added two singles and a run. Andrew Hantz also had a hit and two runs for Bardine’s, which scored 12 runs on 14 hits.
Sterrett was the winning pitcher, tossing a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and zero walks.
John Wasnick and Anthony Monios had the lone hits for Derry Ukes, which fell to 2-12. Jake Lloyd fanned three and walked three in defeat.
St. Anthony 14,
St. Joe’s Club 13
An eight-run surge in the seventh inning was just enough for St. Anthony to edge out St. Joe’s Club.
St. Joe’s Club (2-9) led 4-2 through three innings and 9-3 after four, but that’s when St. Anthony (6-6) started its comeback. St. Anthony scored three times in the fifth and eight runs in the top of the seventh for a 14-9 lead. St. Joe’s scored four times in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Wade Boyle paced St. Anthony at the plate with three singles and four runs, while Cole Krehlik added two hits, including a triple and two runs. Landon Kodman and Joe Coletti both put up two hits, including a double and a run, while Jacob Rosborough had a hit and two runs for St. Anthony, which scored 14 runs on 10 hits.
Peyton Chismar led St. Joe’s Club offensively with four hits, including a triple, a double and one run. Jacob Cramer, Eli Boring and Broderick Schreyer all singled twice and combined to score six runs, while Jayden Struble had a double and two runs. Dom Rosensteel added a hit and two runs, while Vinny Zaccagnini singled and scored for St. Joe’s Club, which produced 13 runs on 13 hits.
Josh Vacha was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and four walks. Boring suffered the loss with one strikeout and four walks.
Cooperstown 12,
St. Anthony 2
A late rally allowed Cooperstown Vets to defeat St. Anthony on Friday.
St. Anthony (5-6) led 2-1 until Cooperstown (11-3) scored the final 11 runs of the game, including four in the fifth and seven in the seventh.
Antonio Hauser led the Cooperstown offense with three hits, including a double and a run, while Jonathan Hugus also singled three times and scored a run. Thomas Oldenburg provided two hits, including a double and a run, while Corey Boerio singled twice and scored two runs. Jack Thomas added a hit and two runs, while Aiden Gray singled and scored. Brady Angus also scored three times for Cooperstown, which produced 12 runs on 13 hits.
Boerio shut down the St. Anthony offense, tossing a complete game in the victory. He struck out nine and issued one walk, limiting St. Anthony to just two runs on four hits.
Landon Kodman had two singles to lead St. Anthony at the plate. Cole Krehlik took the loss with four strikeouts and three walks.
VFW 20,
Derry Ukes 6
An early surge helped VFW defeat Derry Ukes on Friday.
VFW led 5-1 after one inning, and then scored the next 12 runs, including a nine-run third to take a 17-6 lead through three.
Riley Smith led the VFW (5-7) attack with three hits, including two doubles and three runs scored. Zach Stott and Tyler Maddock also contributed with three hits apiece, including a two bagger and five combined runs. Hayden Porterfield singled three times, while Ben Tropeano and Brayen Hill both added two hits and three combined runs. Tony Massari also doubled and scored three times, while Jake Albaugh and Dom Cararini also added hits and five combined runs for VFW, which produced 20 runs on 19 hits.
Jake Lloyd singled twice, while Will Harry doubled, as Derry Ukes (2-11) produced six runs on four hits.
Zach Stott was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and three walks. Nick Stump took the loss, fanning two and walking three.
———
Bardine’s 101 020 0 — 4 9 2Nakles 000 510 0 — 6 7 2 Doubles: Batista (B) Strikeouts by: Bryer-8, Davis-1 (N); Frye-2, Ward-2 (B) Base on balls by: Bryer-0, Davis-0 (N); Frye-4, Ward-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Santino Bryer Losing pitcher: Ethan Frye
F.O. Eagles 002 007 1 — 10 8 4Heat Siphon 010 070 1 — 9 9 1 Doubles: Marino (F.O.E.) Home Run: Cole (HS) Strikeouts by: Frank-1, Moreland-6, Myers-0, Amatucci-0 (F.O.E.); Fridley-0, Smolleck-0, Lemmon-8, Kallock-0, Brack-0 (HS) Base on balls by: Frank-1, Moreland-3, Myers-1, Amatucci-0 (F.O.E.); Fridley-3, Smolleck-1, Lemmon-6, Kallock-2, Brack-0 (HS) Winning pitcher: Devon Frank Losing pitcher: Roman Fridley
Nakles 010 100 0 — 2 7 2Heat Siphon 200 402 0 — 8 7 3 Doubles: Voytilla (N); Cole, Lemmon, Brack (HS) Strikeouts by: Cole-5 (HS); Tortorella-5, Bryer-2, Fulton-2 (N) Base on balls by: Cole-0 (HS); Tortorella-2, Bryer-1, Fulton-1 (N) Winning pitcher: Nathan Cole Losing pitcher: Mike Tortorella
Derry Ukes 000 000 0 — 0 2 0Bardine’s 453 000 0 — 12 14 0 Doubles: Batista-2, Bush-2 (B) Home Runs: Beighley (B) Strikeouts by: Sterrett-6 (B); Lloyd-3 (DU) Base on balls by: Sterrett-0 (B); Lloyd-3 (DU) Winning pitcher: Matt Sterrett Losing pitcher: Jake Lloyd
St. Anthony 002 130 8 — 14 10 6St. Joe’s 400 500 4 — 13 13 7 Doubles: Kodman (SA); Struble, Chismar (SJC) Triples: Krehlik (SA); Chismar (SJC) Strikeouts by: Vacha-2, Coletti-1, Boyle-2, Kodman-0 (SA); Boring-1, Chismar-5 (SJC) Base on balls by: Vacha-4, Coletti-0, Boyle-1, Kodman-0 (SA); Boring-4, Chismar-4 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Josh Vacha Losing pitcher: Eli Boring
VFW 539 300 0 — 20 19 5Derry Ukes 105 000 0 — 6 4 3 Doubles: Smith-2, Stott, Massari, Mondock (VFW); Harry (DU) Strikeouts by: Stott-3, Bra Hill-1, Albaugh-4 (VFW); Stump-2, Plummer-0 (DU) Base on balls by: Stott-3, Bra Hill-0, Albaugh-2 (VFW); Stump-3, Plummer-4 (DU) Winning pitcher: Zach Stott Losing pitcher: Nick Stump
Cooperstown 001 040 7 — 12 13 4St. Anthony 002 000 0 — 2 4 3 Doubles: Oldenburg, Hauser (CV) Strikeouts by: Boerio-9 (CV); Krehlik-4, Rosborough-3, Kodman-0, Stynchula-0 (SA) Base on balls by: Boerio-1 (CV); Krehlik-3, Rosborough-2, Kodman-2, Stynchula-0 (SA) Winning pitcher: Corey Boerio Losing pitcher: Cole Krehlik
