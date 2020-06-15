Cooperstown Vets, Heat Siphon and F.O. Eagles all scored a pair of victories during weekend Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Cooperstown defeated Nakles and Frontier Club, while Heat Siphon topped St. Anthony and VFW. F.O. Eagles also defeated Derry Ukes and Nakles, while Bardine’s, Nakles and St. Anthony also scored wins during the weekend.
Cooperstown Vets 11,
Nakles 7
A late surge allowed Cooperstown Vets to come away with a four-run victory against Nakles on Sunday.
Nakles (4-2) led 2-1 through two innings, but Cooperstown (5-1) jumped in front, 4-2, with a three-run third. Nakles took a 5-4 lead following a three-run fourth, but Cooperstown scored seven runs in the final two innings to eventually pull out the win.
Brady Angus guided Cooperstown with two hits, including a double and three runs, while Thomas Oldenburg also contributed two hits, including a double and a run. Corey Boerio and Nate Gray both singled and scored, while Jonathan Hugus crossed four times for Cooperstown, which produced 11 runs on eight hits.
Darius Davis led Nakles with three hits and two runs. Ben Stratton singled twice and scored two runs, while Andrew Anderson also added a single and a run for Nakles, which put up seven runs on 10 hits.
Boerio was the winning pitcher with a strikeout and a walk. Davis took the loss, fanning four and walking five.
Heat Siphon 10,
St. Anthony 4
Heat Siphon scored in every inning except one for a six-run victory against St. Anthony.
Heat Siphon (4-0) held a 4-0 lead through three innings. St. Anthony (2-2) scored four runs in the next two innings, but Heat Siphon countered with five runs of its own and a 9-4 advantage through five.
Nathan Cole guided Heat Siphon offensively with three singles and two runs. Roman Fridley singled twice and scored three runs, while Dom Piper also singled two times and crossed twice. Max Kallock and Tyler Fazekas both singled and scored for Heat Siphon, which produced 10 runs on 11 hits.
Joe Coletti led St. Anthony at the plate with two hits, including a double. Wade Boyle, Jacob Rosborough and Eli Krinock all singled and scored for St. Anthony, which scored four runs on five hits.
Nate Lemmon fanned six and walked three for the complete-game win. Rosborough fell with two strikeouts and four walks.
F.O. Eagles 13,
Derry Ukes 1
F.O. Eagles struck early, posting a 12-run, four-inning mercy-rule victory against Derry Ukes.
F.O. Eagles (2-2) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and then effectively ended it with a five-run third.
Rocco Marino led the F.O.E. attack with three hits, including a double and a run. Buddy Young and Adam Moreland both singled twice and combined to score three runs. Ryan Dettling doubled and scored, while Peyton Myers and Louie Amatucci both had a base hit and combined to score five runs for F.O. Eagles, which scored 13 runs on 12 hits.
Jake Lloyd doubled for Derry Ukes (0-6) and Peyton Gmuer scored the team’s only run.
Adam Moreland struck out four and walked two to earn the mound victory. Nick Stump fanned four and walked five for the loss.
Cooperstown Vets 5,
Frontier Club 4
One inning allowed Cooperstown Vets to rally past Frontier Club for a one-run victory on Saturday.
Cooperstown (4-1) led 2-0 through one inning, but Frontier Club (3-2) jumped in front for a 4-2 lead through five-and-a-half innings. Cooperstown completed its rally in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run inning.
Corey Boerio singled twice and scored a run to guide Cooperstown offensively. Nate Gray, Thomas Oldenburg and William Hugus all singled and scored for Cooperstown, which produced five runs on seven hits.
Roman Darazio singled twice for Frontier Club. Luke Nipar doubled and scored, while Dante Basciano singled and crossed for Frontier Club, which put up four runs in five hits.
Thomas Oldenburg was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and a walk.
Michael Naggy fanned one and issued a walk in defeat.
F.O. Eagles 9,
Nakles 1
F.O. Eagles took an early lead and put it away late for an eight-run victory against Nakles on Saturday.
F.O. Eagles took control early with a 4-1 lead through two innings and a 6-1 advantage after four innings. F.O.E. scored three more runs in the sixth inning to cap off the scoring.
Louie Amatucci led F.O.E. with two hits, including a double and a run, while Peyton Myers also added two singles and a pair of runs. Buddy Young singled and scored three runs, while Logan Bradish and Adam Moreland both singled and scored for F.O. Eagles, which put up nine runs on nine hits.
Ben Stratton led Nakles (4-1) with a single and a run scored.
Nate Paputa pitched a complete game, striking out two without issuing a walk, while only giving up one run on five hits. C.J. Voytilla suffered the loss with two strikeouts and two walks.
Bardine’s 12,
St. Joe’s Club 1
Bardine’s produced a consistent offensive attack for an eventual 11-run victory against St. Joe’s Club on Saturday.
Bardine’s scored three times in the first inning and led 4-1 through two innings. Bardine’s produced another run in the fourth and combined for seven runs in the final two innings, triggering an eventual mercy-rule win.
Ahmad Ward led the Bardine’s attack with three hits, including two doubles and a run. Colin Bush added two hits, including a double and two runs, while Erick Batista, Matt Sterrett and Brody Rumon all singled two times and combined to score four runs. Ashton Beighley also doubled and scored three runs for Bardine’s, which scored 12 runs on 12 hits.
Jacob Cramer led St. Joe’s Club (0-4) with a single and a run scored, one of just two hits for the team.
Beighley was the winning pitcher, finishing with eight strikeouts and just one walk. Jack Jeffery struck out three and walked five in the loss.
Heat Siphon 3,
VFW 2
One key inning was enough, allowing Heat Siphon to hold onto a one-run victory against VFW.
Heat Siphon scored three times, all of its runs, in the bottom of the third. That proved to be just enough after VFW (2-2) scored twice in the top of the seventh, nearly pulling off the comeback win.
Tyler Fazekas led Heat Siphon offensively with a double. Dom Piper also singled and scored for Heat Siphon, which scored three runs on just three hits.
Zach Stott paced VFW offensively with a single and a run scored. Tony Massari, Brayen Hill and Hayden Porterfield all doubled for VFW, which produced two runs on six hits.
Nathan Cole earned the complete-game victory, ending with seven strikeouts and zero walks, while allowing two runs on six hits. Tyler Mondock was the losing pitcher with four strikeouts and five walks.
Nakles 11,
St. Joe’s Club 4
One big inning allowed Nakles to pull away for a seven-run victory against St. Joe’s Club on Friday.
Nakles led early, 5-3, through three innings and then broke out with a six-run fourth to pull away for the eventual win.
Dan Calabrace led the Nakles attack with a pair of doubles and a run scored. Mike Tortorella had a single and three runs, while Quadarius Davis came through with a base hit and two runs. C.J. Voytilla also scored twice for Nakles, which scored 11 runs on just five hits.
Eli Boring and Peyton Chismar both had two hits, including a double and a run to lead St. Joe’s Club at the plate. Simeon Chappell singled twice, while Jacob Cramer doubled and crossed twice for St. Joe’s, which scored four runs on nine hits.
Tortorella was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and three walks. Chismar suffered the loss with four strikeouts and six walks.
St. Anthony 8,
Derry Ukes 6
St. Anthony rallied from an early deficit for a two-run victory against Derry Ukes on Friday.
Derry Ukes took an early 5-1 lead through two innings, but St. Anthony evened the score by the end of the third. Derry Ukes jumped in front again, 6-5, but St. Anthony scored the final three runs of the game for the eventual win.
Wade Boyle led St. Anthony at the plate with two singles and two runs scored, while Eli Krinock and Josh Vacha both singled and scored. Isaiah Mitchell also scored twice for St. Anthony, which produced eight runs on six hits.
Nick Stump guided Derry Ukes offensively with two singles and a run. John Wosnick and Tyler Martin both singled and scored for Derry Ukes, which put up six runs on six hits.
Wade Boyle fanned three and walked four for the victory. Michael McCready struck out five and walked six in defeat.
———
Nakles 110 302 0 — 7 10 0Cooperstown 103 043 x — 11 8 3 Doubles: Angus, Oldenburg (CV) Strikeouts by: Boerio-1, Oldenburg-0, J Hugus-0, Hauser-3 (CV); Davis-4, Fulton-0, Gaskey-0 (N) Base on balls by: Boerio-1, Oldenburg-0, J Hugus-5, Hauser-0 (CV); Davis-5, Fulton-1, Gaskey-5 (N) Winning pitcher: Corey Boerio Losing pitcher: Darius Davis
Frontier Club 000 202 0 — 4 5 1Cooperstown 200 003 x — 5 7 1 Doubles: Nipar (FC) Strikeouts by: W Hugus-6, J Hugus-1, Oldenburg-2, Hauser-0 (CV); Darazio-3, Naggy-1 (FC) Base on balls by: W Hugus-5, J Hugus-4, Oldenburg-1, Hauser-0 (CV); Darazio-4, Naggy-1 (FC) Winning pitcher: Thomas Oldenburg Losing pitcher: Michael Naggy
St. Anthony 000 220 0 — 4 5 5Heat Siphon 202 321 x — 10 11 4 Doubles: Coleti (SA) Strikeouts by: Lemmon-6 (HS); Rosborough-2, Kodman-0 (SA) Base on balls by: Lemmon-3 (HS); Rosborough-4, Kodman-0 (SA) Winning pitcher: Nate Lemmon Losing pitcher: Jacob Rosborough
Derry Ukes 010 000 0 — 1 4 3F.O. Eagles 715 000 0 — 13 12 0 Doubles: Lloyd (DU); Marino, Dettling (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Moreland-4, Frank-1 (F.O.E.); Stump-4, Gmuer-0 (DU) Base on balls by: Moreland-2, Frank-0 (F.O.E.); Stump-5, Gmuer-0 (DU) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Nick Stump
Bardine’s 310 134 0 — 12 12 1St. Joe’s Club 100 000 0 — 1 2 4 Doubles: Ward-2, Bush, Beighley (B) Strikeouts by: Beighley-8, Frye-0 (B); Jeffery-3, Short-0, Pokrant-0 (SJC) Base on balls by: Beighley-1, Frye-1 (B); Jeffery-5, Short-2, Pokrant-1 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Ashton Beighley Losing pitcher: Jack Jeffery
F.O. Eagles 221 110 3 — 9 9 2Nakles 100 000 0 — 1 5 3 Doubles: Amatucci (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Papuga-2 (F.O.E.); Voytilla-2, Scarton-3, Fulton-2 (N) Base on balls by: Papuga-0 (F.O.E.); Voytilla-2, Scarton-2, Fulton-0 (N) Winning pitcher: Nate Papuga Losing pitcher: C.J. Voytilla
VFW 000 000 2 — 2 6 2Heat Siphon 003 000 x — 3 3 1 Doubles: Massari, Hill, Porterfield (VFW); Fazekas (HS) Strikeouts by: Cole-7 (HS); Mondock-4, Stott-3 (VFW) Base on balls by: Cole-0 (HS); Mondock-5, Stott-1 (VFW) Winning pitcher: Nathan Cole Losing pitcher: Tyler Mondock
St. Joe’s Club 102 010 0 — 4 9 2Nakles 401 600 0 — 11 5 2 Doubles: Cramer, Boring, Chismar (SJC); Calabrace-2 (N) Strikeouts by: Tortorella-6, Gaskey-0 (N); Chismar-4, Boring-0, Struble-1 (SJC) Base on balls by: Tortorella-3, Gaskey-1 (N); Chismar-6, Boring-3, Struble-3 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Mike Tortorella Losing pitcher: Peyton Chismar
Derry Ukes 050 010 0 — 6 6 4St. Anthony 104 021 x — 8 6 5 Strikeouts by: Boyle-3, Derk-3, Coletti-2 (SA); McCready-5, Lloyd-1 (DU) Base on balls by: Boyle-4, Derk-2, Coletti-1 (SA); McCready-6, Lloyd-1 (DU) Winning pitcher: Wade Boyle Losing pitcher: Michael McCready
