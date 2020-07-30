Corey Boerio and the top-seeded Cooperstown Vets captured the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship in emphatic fashion.
Boerio led the charge on the mound and had plenty of offensive support, as No. 1 Cooperstown Vets completed a two-game sweep and defeated No. 2 F.O. Eagles, 11-0, during Game 2 of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series played Wednesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Cooperstown opened a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three championship series with a 7-5 victory on Tuesday before capturing the title with an 11-run victory the following night.
It wasn’t an easy road to the title though. Cooperstown needed the maximum three games to defeat No. 5 Bardine’s in the semifinals last week. In Game 1, Cooperstown needed a seventh-inning rally to get past Bardine’s — which initially advanced out of a four-team play-in bracket — before suffering an eight-run defeat in Game 2, as the semifinal series went to a third and deciding game. That’s when Cooperstown broke out for a 10-run victory to advance to the championship series.
Derry Ukes rolled to a sweep to claim last year’s Teener League title, while Heat Siphon captured back-to-back championships in 2018 and ‘17.
F.O. Eagles led early, 5-2, in the second inning of Game 1 during the championship series, but it was all Cooperstown the rest of the way. Cooperstown scored the final five runs of Game 1 for a two-run victory and then broke out for an 11-run win on Wednesday night, outscoring F.O. Eagles, 18-5, in the two-game series.
On Wednesday, Cooperstown scored twice in the top of the second and opened a 6-0 lead following a four-run fourth. Cooperstown scored twice in both the fifth and sixth innings before capping the victory with a run in the seventh.
Antonio Hauser led Cooperstown at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run. Boerio and Nate Gray both singled twice and scored two runs, while Brady Angus also produced two base knocks. Thomas Oldenburg provided a hit and two runs, as Cooperstown took advantage of six F.O. Eagles’ errors. Jonathan Hugus, William Hugus, Hunter Fligger and Patrick Laughlin all singled and scored for Cooperstown, which produced 11 runs on 13 hits.
Boerio earned a complete-game victory on the hill. He struck out eight and walked one while pitching a two-hit shutout.
Dom Zilli and Will Morford had the lone hits offensively for F.O. Eagles. Louie Amatucci suffered the mound loss, ending with one strikeout and two walks.
———
Cooperstown F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Angus 4 0 2 Myers 2 0 0 J Hugus 4 1 1 Young 2 0 0 Hauser 3 1 2 Amatucci 2 0 0 Boerio 4 2 2 Bradish 2 0 0 Gray 4 2 2 Marino 3 0 0 Oldenburg 2 2 1 Frank 3 0 0 W Hugus 3 1 1 Zilli 3 0 1 Fligger 4 1 1 Papuga 3 0 0 Gray 4 0 0 Hoke 1 0 0 Laughlin 2 1 1 Morford 2 0 1 Thomas 1 0 0 Goughenur 1 0 0
Totals 35 11 13 Totals 24 0 2Cooperstwn 020 422 1 — 11 13 2F.O. Eagles 000 000 0 — 0 2 6 Doubles: Hauser (CV) Strikeouts by: Boerio-8 (CV); Amatucci-1, Young-0 (F.O.E.) Base on balls by: Boerio-1 (CV); Amatucci-2, Young-1 (F.O.E.) Winning pitcher: Corey Boerio Losing pitcher: Louie Amatucci
