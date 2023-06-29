The Cooperstown Veterans of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League were scheduled to take on the Frontier Club Wednesday, June 28, at Rosa-Oglietti Field.

After strong storms and rain the last couple of days, the game was in jeopardy, but the Cooperstown coaching staff worked for two hours prior to the game to get the field in safe playing conditions and were rewarded with a 10-0 mercy rule victory, which was called in the sixth inning.

