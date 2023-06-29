The Cooperstown Veterans of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League were scheduled to take on the Frontier Club Wednesday, June 28, at Rosa-Oglietti Field.
After strong storms and rain the last couple of days, the game was in jeopardy, but the Cooperstown coaching staff worked for two hours prior to the game to get the field in safe playing conditions and were rewarded with a 10-0 mercy rule victory, which was called in the sixth inning.
The Cooperstown Vets currently sit at 8-11 overall and in sixth place, and if the playoffs started today, they would be the final team to qualify.
Cooperstown Veterans head Coach Chris Sanders is happy with the way his team has played to this point in the season, especially being impressed with the Veterans’ offense.
“We have always had a hitting team,” Sanders said. “We started out the year 5-0 and then we went on a pretty bad little stretch there but were losing by small run amounts. The team has gotten better throughout the year.”
Sanders is equally impressed with the team’s pitching, especially after throwing a shutout Wednesday night against the Frontier Club.
“Pitching has definitely been one of our strong suits,” he said. “The Vets have been great, offering the field when we need it for practices. It has been an enjoyable experience thus far with the team and the league in general.”
Chris also has two children on the team, Evan and Colton Sanders, who are 13 and 14 years old, respectively, and he very much enjoys the opportunity to not only coach but be able to coach his children as well.
“I love the opportunity to be able to coach my boys,” the coach said. “Colton has really stepped up for us this year. He has grown into his body a little bit and has grown as a pitcher.”
A couple of players have really stood out to Sanders so far this season, one of those being 14-year-old pitcher Liam McMahen.
“(Liam) has been solid on the mound all year,” Sanders explained. “He gets weak contact when he pitches and he’s not the biggest kid on the team, but he probably has the biggest heart on the team.”
Parker Smith is one of the younger players on the team, coming in as a 12-year-old, turning 13 during the season, but that hasn’t stopped him from being one of the team’s biggest contributors, and Sanders said he’s really holding his own against older players.
Sanders went on to say that with his experience being a pitcher when he played, pitching can only go as far as your catcher and the Cooperstown Veterans have a solid one in Frank Orzehowski.
“I feel we have one of the best catchers,” Sanders explained. “(Frank) is a trooper, he’s back there every game calling pitches and stopping balls from getting behind him. If you don’t have a good catcher, your pitchers just aren’t as effective.”
Offensively, Sanders noted Chase Lukon and Owen Teslevich have been two of the staples for the Cooperstown team. He mentioned how consistent both Lukon and Teslevich are in the batter’s box.
Other offensive players who have stood out include McMahen and Colton Sanders, in addition to being two of the team’s better pitchers as well.
The Cooperstown Veterans also received some good news when they heard that their leadoff hitter, Brennan Borbonus, will be returning soon after being sidelined by a recent injury.
“Brennan is kind of the spark plug at the top of the lineup,” Sanders said. “When he goes, the rest of the team goes.”
On Wednesday night, the high-powered offense was in full effect for the Cooperstown Veterans. The Veterans scored 10 runs on five hits, sparked by a five-run third inning en route to their 10-0 mercy rule victory.
Cooperstown scored one run in both the first and second innings, five in the third inning, two in the fifth inning, and one in the sixth, putting the mercy rule into effect.
McMahen scored one run while reaching base in three out of his four plate appearances, all coming on walks. Colton Sanders recorded two hits, while also scoring two runs as well for Cooperstown.
Teslevich went 3 for 4 at the plate with two singles, a double and one run scored. Lukon reached base in all four plate appearances, all coming on walks, while also scoring two runs.
Reed Razza went 2 for 2 with a single, double, two walks and two runs scored. Will Austraw also had a nice night Wednesday for Cooperstown, singling in the second inning, while also coming around to score.
Cooperstown returns to action Sunday, July 2, when it takes on Bardine’s at 4 p.m. at Rosa-Oglietti Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.