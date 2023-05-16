Cooperstown knocked off the Derry Ukes on Mother’s Day by a 18-3 score in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
Cooperstown had a 6-3 lead after three innings of play before exploding for seven runs in the fourth inning and another five in the fifth for a 18-3 victory.
Owen Teslevich was 4 for 4 on the day for Cooperstown. He had two doubles and scored three runs. Teammates Brennan Barbones, Chase Lukon and Liam McMahen each scored three runs apiece for the victors, and Evan Sanders added two runs.
Cooper Geldorf was the winning pitcher for Cooperstown as he struck out two and walked one.
Sonny Simon was 3 for 3 with a run scored for Derry. Jaxson Kepko was 2 for 2. Matt Fernell and Mikey Monios also scored for the Ukes.
Parker Zinkham was the losing pitcher for Derry as he issued three walks. He was relieved by Repko, who struck out one and walked seven. Mason Zinkham closed out the game on the hill for Derry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.