The Cooperstown Vets (11-14) pulled off a 10-3 upset over St. Joe’s (21-6) Tuesday, July 11, in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball matchup.
Cooperstown scored twice in the home half of the first inning before the Owls responded with solo runs in the top of the second and third innings to tie the game at two runs apiece.
That’s when the Vets opened the floodgates on the Owls, scoring five runs in the bottom of the third inning and three more in the fourth for a 10-2 advantage. The Owls managed to plate one more run in the top of the seventh and final frame as the Vets earned a 10-3 win.
Cooperstown was led at the plate by Owen Teslevich, who was 2 for 3 with one double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Cooper Gelsdorf had the other extra-base hit for the team as he was 1 for 2 with one double and one run scored, while Chase Lukon was 2 for 3 with one run scored and three RBIs.
Liam McMahen was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI for the Vets, while Brennan Borbonus, Frank Orzehowski and Colton Sanders scored one run apiece. Jeffrey David was credited with one RBI for Cooperstown.
The Owls had a wealth of extra-base hits in the game. Anthony Matthews was 2 for 3 with one double and one run scored, while Jayden Struble and Carter Urban were each 1 for 3 with one double.
Brody Chismar was 2 for 3 with one run scored, followed by Parker Hannah, who was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Sam Hochard, who was 1 for 3 with one RBI. Robert Visnick was 1 for 2 with one run scored for St. Joe’s, while Ethan Kaylor was 1 for 2 with one single.
McMahen was the winning pitcher for Cooperstown as he went the distance for a complete game, striking out six batters while issuing just one free pass in seven innings of work. He gave up three runs on nine hits.
Joey Bonomo took the loss for St. Joe’s as he struck out a pair and issued one base on balls. Urban made a mound appearance for the Owls as he struck out three batters and walked a pair. Hannah also took the hill for St. Joe’s as he struck out one batter.
