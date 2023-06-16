Latrobe FOE (1-14) was unable to hold Cooperstown’s (6-10) hitters at bay as the Vets cruised to a 14-3 victory Wednesday, June 14, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Cooperstown had an early 4-0 lead after the first inning. FOE plated three runs in the top of the third inning to get on the board and make it a one-run contest, but Cooperstown quickly responded with six runs in the home half of the inning to take a 10-3 advantage. Cooperstown padded its lead with a pair of runs in the fifth inning, and two more in the sixth, for a 14-3 win.

