Latrobe FOE (1-14) was unable to hold Cooperstown’s (6-10) hitters at bay as the Vets cruised to a 14-3 victory Wednesday, June 14, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Cooperstown had an early 4-0 lead after the first inning. FOE plated three runs in the top of the third inning to get on the board and make it a one-run contest, but Cooperstown quickly responded with six runs in the home half of the inning to take a 10-3 advantage. Cooperstown padded its lead with a pair of runs in the fifth inning, and two more in the sixth, for a 14-3 win.
Owen Teslevich led Cooperstown at the plate as he went 2 for 2 with one double and three runs scored. Frank Orzehowski was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while teammate Colton Sanders was 1 for 2 while scoring three runs. Chase Lukon was 1 for 2 with two runs scored, and Cooper Gelsdorf was 1 for 2, plating one run. Liam McMahen added three runs for the Vets. Evan Sanders hit two singles in the win.
Cayden McCune was 1 for 2 with one double and one run scored for FOE. Justin Papuga was 1 for 3 with one double. Evan Ulewicz was 2 for 3 in the game with one run scored, while teammate Danilo Macasaet was 1 for 3 with one run scored.
Teslevich was the winning pitcher for Cooperstown as he struck out six batters and walked three. He was relieved by Colton Sanders, who fanned four and issued one base on balls.
Papuga was on the losing side of the hill for FOE as he struck out three batters and walked two. He was relieved by McCune, who struck out two and walked three. J.R. Smail closed out the game for FOE as he struck out one and walked one.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
