Cooperstown Vets pulled out a late rally for a 10-6 victory against VFW during a recent Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played.
VFW (3-10) led 4-3 after one inning and 6-5 after five complete, but Cooperstown Vets (3-10) broke out in a big way with a five-run sixth to rally for the victory.
Aidan Gray guided the Cooperstown offense with two hits, including a double and a run. Patrick Laughlin and Hank Fligger both singled twice and scored two runs, while Owen Teslevich also contributed two singles. Brady Angus had a hit and two runs and Hunter Fligger singled and scored for Cooperstown, which pounded out 10 runs on 10 hits.
VFW scored its six runs on just two hits, both by Mason Hrubes, who also scored a run. Dom Cararini also crossed three times for VFW.
Braden Garia was the winning pitcher, while Cararini took the loss.
———
VFW Cooperstwn ab r h ab r h
Cararini 2 3 0 Angus 3 2 1 Hrubes 2 1 2 Laughlin 4 2 2 Hill 4 1 0 Dumnich 3 0 0 Porterfld 2 1 0 Hu Fligger 4 1 1 Mignogna 3 0 0 Gray 2 1 2 Hugus 3 0 0 Teslevich 4 0 2 Lazarchik 2 0 0 Thomas 2 1 0 Heese 2 0 0 Ha Fligger 2 2 2 Redinger 1 0 0 Borbonus 1 0 0 Bartholmu 2 0 0 McMahen 2 1 0 Nelson 1 0 0 Sanders 1 0 0 Garia 0 0 0 Name 0 0 0
Totals 24 6 2 Totals 28 10 10VFW 401 010 0 — 6 2 2Cooperstwn 310 015 x — 10 10 2 Doubles: Gray (CV) Strikeouts by: Garia-0, Hu Fligger-0, Teslevich-4, Angus-0 (CV); Cararini-0, Porterfield-6, Lazarchik-0 (V) Base on balls by: Garia-1, Hu Fligger-3, Teslevich-3, Angus-2 (CV); Cararini-0, Porterfield-1, Lazarchik-1 (V) Winning pitcher: Braden Garia Losing pitcher: Dom Cararini
