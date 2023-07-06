Liam McMahen takes a swing for Cooperstown

Cooperstown’s Liam McMahen was 2 for 5 with one run scored in a game Tuesday, July 4, against Heat Siphon. McMahen is shown swinging the bat in a game earlier this season at Rosa-Oglietti Field.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

Cooperstown (9-10) used a barrage of runs Tuesday, July 4, as the team rolled over Heat Siphon (6-13) by a 16-5 score in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Cooperstown quickly posted four runs right out of the gate before the Pumpers responded with three in the home half of the first inning. Heat Siphon tied the score at four runs apiece with a solo run in the bottom of the second inning. From there, it was all Cooperstown as the team plated three runs in the top of the fourth inning and one in the fifth inning for an 8-4 advantage.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

