Cooperstown (9-10) used a barrage of runs Tuesday, July 4, as the team rolled over Heat Siphon (6-13) by a 16-5 score in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Cooperstown quickly posted four runs right out of the gate before the Pumpers responded with three in the home half of the first inning. Heat Siphon tied the score at four runs apiece with a solo run in the bottom of the second inning. From there, it was all Cooperstown as the team plated three runs in the top of the fourth inning and one in the fifth inning for an 8-4 advantage.
With the Pumpers unable to produce at the plate, Cooperstown kept its momentum rolling as the team recorded consecutive four-run innings in the sixth and seventh for a 16-4 lead. Heat Siphon plated one run in the home half of the seventh and final frame as the Vets earned a 16-5 victory.
Cooperstown had five players record at least two hits in the game. The Vets were led by Colton Sanders, who was 2 for 3 with one double and four runs scored, while teammate Reed Razza was 2 for 4 with one double and one run scored. Chase Lukon went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, followed by Liam McMahen, who was 2 for 5 with one run scored, and Owen Teslevich, who was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Brennan Borbonus was 1 for 4 with two runs scored for Cooperstown, while Will Austraw and Evan Sanders were each 1 for 4 with one run scored. Jeffery David and Jacob Stockman each scored one run for the Vets.
The Pumpers managed to tally four singles in the game. Alex Orr was 1 for 2 with one run scored for Heat Siphon, while teammate Ryan Karaschak was 1 for 4 with one run scored. Noah Skoloda and Anderson Varchetti each singled in the game, while Levi Moser scored twice and teammate Preston Donovan scored once for the Pumpers.
Colton Sanders was the winning pitcher for the Vets as he struck out five batters and walked six. He was relieved by Austraw, who struck out a pair and walked two.
Moser took the loss for Heat Siphon as he struck out three batters. Donovan made a mound appearance for the Pumpers as he fanned four and walked four. Varchetti also saw time on the hill for Heat Siphon as he issued two free passes.
