Cooperstown’s Will Austraw catches a fly ball for the Vets

Cooperstown’s Will Austraw catches a fly ball in the outfield earlier this season during the Vets’ home matchup against Frontier Club.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

The Cooperstown Vets scored in nearly every inning Wednesday, July 12, as the team cruised to a 15-5 win over Frontier Club in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

The Vets jumped out to an early 9-0 lead with three runs in the opening inning and six runs in the top of the second. The Wagoneers responded with one run in the home half of the second frame to get on the board, trimming the deficit to 9-1. Cooperstown scored a solo run in the top of the third inning for a 10-1 advantage, and Frontier Club followed with one run apiece in the bottom of the third and fourth innings for a 10-3 Vets lead.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.