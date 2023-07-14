The Cooperstown Vets scored in nearly every inning Wednesday, July 12, as the team cruised to a 15-5 win over Frontier Club in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
The Vets jumped out to an early 9-0 lead with three runs in the opening inning and six runs in the top of the second. The Wagoneers responded with one run in the home half of the second frame to get on the board, trimming the deficit to 9-1. Cooperstown scored a solo run in the top of the third inning for a 10-1 advantage, and Frontier Club followed with one run apiece in the bottom of the third and fourth innings for a 10-3 Vets lead.
Each team scored one run apiece in the next two innings as Cooperstown took a 12-5 advantage. The Vets capped off the scoring with three runs in the top of the seventh and final frame for a 15-5 win.
Cooperstown had the benefit of three extra-base hits en route to the victory. Owen Teslevich was 3 for 4 with one triple and two runs scored, followed by Will Austraw, who was 2 for 4 with one double and two runs scored, and Jacob Stockman, who was 2 for 2 with one double and one run scored.
Brennan Borbonus was 2 for 5 with three runs scored, while Colton Sanders was 2 for 4 with three runs scored. Frank Orzehowski was 2 for 3 with two runs scored in the game, followed by teammate Liam McMahen, who was 2 for 4 and scored one run in the game, and Reed Razza, who finished the game 1 for 4 with one run scored.
Kohl Erret had the only multi-hit performance of the game for the Wagoneers as he was 2 for 4 with two singles. Karter Fulton and Jake Handel were each 1 for 4 with one run scored, while Aaryn Chappel was 1 for 3 with two runs scored. Tommy Rennie finished the game 1 for 3 with one run scored for Frontier Club.
Teslevich was the winning pitcher for Cooperstown as he struck out four batters and walked five. Cooper Gelsdorf made a mound appearance for the Vets, striking out a pair and issuing one base on balls.
Alex Dominick took the loss for the Wagoneers as he struck out two and walked two. He was relieved by Erret, who struck out one batter and issued two free passes. Chappel also pitched in the game for Frontier Club before passing the ball to teammate Rennie, who fanned two and walked two. Blaise Bayus closed out the game on the hill for the Wagoneers.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
