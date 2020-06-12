Cooperstown Vets came alive in the later innings to defeat Bardine’s, 10-1, during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Thursday.
Cooperstown (3-1) only led 2-1 until breaking out for a six-run fifth inning, increasing its advantage to 8-1. Cooperstown tacked on two more runs in the sixth to set the final.
Jonathan Hugus led the Cooperstown attack with three singles and two runs scored. Antonio Hauser also contributed a hit and two runs, while Corey Boerio and Nate Gray both singled and scored. Brady Angus crossed twice for Cooperstown, which produced 10 runs on 10 hits.
Matt Sterrett paced Bardine’s (1-3) at the plate with two singles. Erick Batista doubled and scored for Bardine’s, which put up a run on five hits.
Boerio was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and two walks. Sterrett took the loss, fanning three and walking five.
———
Cooperstown Bardine’s ab r h ab r h
Angus 2 2 0 Batista 3 1 1 J Hugus 3 2 3 Frye 3 0 0 Hauser 3 2 1 Bush 0 0 0 Boerio 4 1 1 Beighley 2 0 1 Gray 4 1 1 McNichol 3 0 0 Oldenburg 3 0 1 Sterrett 3 0 2 W Hugus 1 1 0 Ward 3 0 1 Fligger 4 0 1 Baughman 2 0 0 A Gray 2 0 1 McMullen 2 0 0 Thomas 2 0 1 Hantz 0 0 0 Laughlin 0 1 0 Rumon 2 0 0
Totals 28 10 10 Totals 23 1 5Cooperstown 110 062 0 — 10 10 2Bardine’s 100 000 0 — 1 5 2 Doubles: Batista (B) Strikeouts by: Boerio-2, Hauser-1 (C); Sterrett-3, Ward-0, Baughman-0 (B) Base on balls by: Boerio-2, Hauser-2 (C); Sterrett-5, Ward-3, Baughman-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Corey Boerio Losing pitcher: Matt Sterrett
