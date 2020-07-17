Cooperstown Vets clinched the top seed in the upcoming Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoffs.
Cooperstown (14-3) nabbed the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs following its victory against Heat Siphon (12-6) on Thursday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Also on Thursday, Frontier Club (8-9) managed to edge out VFW (7-9) for a one-run victory.
Four teams have clinched playoff berths, including Cooperstown and Heat Siphon. F.O. Eagles (11-5) and Nakles (10-6-1) also qualified for the playoffs, while Bardine’s (8-9) is fifth in league standings. Frontier Club, St. Anthony (7-8) and VFW follow, while St. Joe’s Club (3-13) is ninth and Derry Ukes (2-14-1) rounds out league standings in 10th place.
Cooperstown 14
Heat Siphon 7
Heat Siphon went to work early, but Cooperstown provided a big rally for the seven-run victory.
Heat Siphon scored six runs during its first at bat and Cooperstown trimmed the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning. Heat Siphon made it a four-run game, but Cooperstown continued to push with three more in response, making it a 7-6 game through two innings. Cooperstown scored the final eight runs of the game, including a six-run fifth to eventually double up Heat Siphon.
Corey Boerio doubled and scored to pace Cooperstown at the plate, while Jonathan Hugus had a single and three runs. Antonio Hauser and William Hugus both singled once and scored two runs, while Nate Gray crossed twice for Cooperstown, which produced 14 runs on just five hits.
Roman Fridley guided Heat Siphon offensively with two doubles and two runs, while Max Kallock and Tyler Fazekas both produced two hits, including a double and one run. Hayden Smolleck also singled twice and Sam Orazio doubled for Heat Siphon, which put up seven runs on nine hits.
Boerio was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and zero walks. Fazekas took the loss with two strikeouts and six walks.
Frontier Club 10,
VFW 9
One run in the top of the sixth was just enough for Frontier Club to edge out VFW.
Frontier Club took an early 3-0 lead, but VFW jumped in front, 7-3, following a seven-run second. Frontier Club scored the next seven runs, and while VFW added two in the bottom of the sixth, it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Joe Marino paced Frontier Club offensively with two hits, including a double and a run, while Roman Darazio added two singles and two runs. Anthony Alesi doubled and crossed twice, while Cam Petrunak singled and scored. Tyler Anderson doubled, while Dante Basciano and Michael Naggy both crossed twice for Frontier Club, which put up 10 runs on nine hits.
Jacob Albaugh led VFW at the plate with two singles, while Anthony Massari doubled and crossed twice. John Tropeano belted a home run, while Zach Stott and Ben Tropeano both singled and scored. Riley Smith also scored two runs for VFW, which produced nine runs on seven hits.
Anderson was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and nine walks. Mondock took the loss with two strikeouts and four walks.
———
Frontier Club VFW ab r h ab r h
D Basciano 1 2 0 Smith 1 2 0 Darazio 4 2 2 Stott 3 1 1 Alesi 1 2 1 Massari 2 2 1 Naggy 2 2 0 Albaugh 3 0 2 Anderson 2 0 1 Mondock 2 0 0 Petrunak 2 1 1 Cararini 0 1 0 C Basciano 2 0 1 Hill 3 0 1 Michaels 3 0 1 J Tropeano 2 1 1 Marino 2 1 2 Porterfield 1 1 0 Nipar 1 0 0 B Tropeano 3 1 1
Totals 20 10 9 Totals 18 9 7Front. Club 303 211 0 — 10 9 2VFW 070 000 2 — 9 7 2 Doubles: Alesi, Anderson, Marino (FC); Massari (VFW) Home Run: J Tropeano (VFW) Strikeouts by: Anderson-2, D Basciano-0 (FC); Cararini-1, Mondock-2 (VFW) Base on balls by: Anderson-9, D Basciano-4 (FC); Cararini-5, Mondock-4 (VFW) Winning pitcher: Tyler Anderson Losing pitcher: Tyler Mondock
———
Heat Siphon Cooperstown Vets ab r h ab r h
Kallock 4 1 2 W Hugus 2 3 1 Cole 2 1 0 Hauser 2 2 1 R Fridley 3 2 2 Boerio 3 1 1 Fazekas 3 1 2 N Gray 2 2 0 Lemmon 1 1 0 Oldenburg 3 1 0 Smolleck 3 0 2 W Hugus 4 2 1 Brack 2 0 0 Fligger 0 1 0 Roach 1 1 0 A Gray 1 0 0 M Fridley 1 0 0 Laughlin 4 0 0 Orazio 2 0 1 Thomas 0 1 0 Dixon 3 0 0 Angus 1 1 0
Totals 25 7 9 Totals 22 14 5Heat Siphon 610 000 0 — 7 9 2Cooperstown 330 260 0 — 14 5 3 Doubles: R Fridley-2, Kallock, Fazekas, Orazio (HS); Boerio (CV) Strikeouts by: Boerio-3, Hauser-1, W Hugus-3 (CV); Fazekas-2, Kallock-1, M Fridley-1, Brack-0 (HS) Base on balls by: Boerio-0, Hauser-2, W Hugus-2 (CV); Fazekas-6, Kallock-5, M Fridley-6, Brack-0 (HS) Winning pitcher: Corey Boerio Losing pitcher: Tyler Fazekas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.