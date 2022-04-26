It was Cooperstown that outlasted the Ukes 11-8 for the win in a high-scoring affair Monday in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League.
Brennan Borbonus led Cooperstown with two hits, while Owen Teslevich and Colton Anders added a hit apiece.
Anthony Monios and Vinny Zaccganini each at two hits apiece for the Ukes.
Cooperstown pitchers Sanders and Jack Thomas combined for six strikeouts and three walks.
St. Joe’s 13, VFW 3
Sam Hochard and Chad Jones had a double apiece for St. Joe’s in its victory over VFW Sunday.
The VFW got on the board with a run in the-top-of-the first inning. St. Joe’s responded in the bottom-of-the-inning, posting three runs to take a lead it would not lose.
Hochard also recorded the win for St. Joe’s. He struck out six and walked four.
F.O. Eagles 2,
St. Anthony’s 0
A two-run third inning helped push F.O.Eagles to a win over St. Anthony’s Sunday.
Tyler Smith earned the win for the F.O.Eagles striking out six and walking one.
Smith and Adam Moreland each had two hits apiece for the F.O.Eagles.
–––––
Ukes 143 000 — 852 Cooperstown 141 023 — 1142
Strikeouts by: U: Zinkham-1, Wasnick-4; C: Thomas-5, Sanders-1. Winning pitcher: Colton Sanders. Losing pitcher: Parker Zinkham.
–––––
VFW 100 002 — 346 St. Joe’s 303 124 — 13110
Doubles: VFW: Portafield. SJ: Hochard, Jones. Strikeouts by: VFW: Berk-4, Porterfield-2, Hrubis-1. SJ: Hochard-6. Winning pitcher: Sam Hochard. Losing pitcher: Parker Berk.
–––––
