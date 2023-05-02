The Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board last February approved a variance for the then-proposed dek hockey rink to be built in a residential zone next to Legion-Keener Park.

“Our last (dek hockey) season in Latrobe was 2015 due to the new Latrobe Elementary School being built,” said Craig Shevchik, director for Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation. “Various locations were looked at (back in 2015) as potential build sites for a new rink Memorial Drive, Center Drive, Cardinal Park and All-Purpose Field. No location was decided on, so we rented Peach Plaza Rink at Twin Lakes Park. We ran our leagues and tournaments there for the last seven years or 14 seasons.”

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.