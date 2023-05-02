The Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board last February approved a variance for the then-proposed dek hockey rink to be built in a residential zone next to Legion-Keener Park.
“Our last (dek hockey) season in Latrobe was 2015 due to the new Latrobe Elementary School being built,” said Craig Shevchik, director for Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation. “Various locations were looked at (back in 2015) as potential build sites for a new rink Memorial Drive, Center Drive, Cardinal Park and All-Purpose Field. No location was decided on, so we rented Peach Plaza Rink at Twin Lakes Park. We ran our leagues and tournaments there for the last seven years or 14 seasons.”
Latrobe’s former dek hockey rink was located at the site where Latrobe Elementary School sits today and that is located at 20 Cedar St.
Recently construction has begun on the new dek hockey rink at Legion-Keener Park.
“Building a new rink was on hold for a few years until The Latrobe Foundation with Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation’s support was to acquire properties along Legion-Keener Park by the tennis courts and Frogtown Lane,” Shevchik said. “The opportunity to extend the park while dealing with blighted properties was a success. Acquiring the properties gave life to the new rink. The area was explored and believed to be a great spot and addition to Legion-Keener Park.”
Shevchik explains how the project got rolling.
“The Latrobe Foundation and Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation partnered with Richard K. Mellon Foundation, McFeely-Rogers Foundation, and other local community donors to provide funding for the new dek project,” he said. “No tax dollars were spent. The Pittsburgh Penguin Foundation will assist with marketing, promotion, and playing initiatives like PensFit, Her Hockey, and Learn to Play.”
The new facility will be operated by Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation with plans to run leagues and host camps and clinics with the idea to build participation back to the 200 players per season as it had in 2013. The goal is to have four teams in each age group: ages 7-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-19.
“It’s an exciting time for the Parks and Recreation Commission,” Shevchik said. “We are calling on all former players and coaches to assist us with the growth.”
Also with the new rink is a new restroom facility that is being constructed.
A two-family-style bathroom facility will be available for all park users 12 months out of the year,” Shevchik said. “Sections of the walking path will be repaired. All huge additions for Legion-Keener Park.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.