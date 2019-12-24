Offensively, the Connellsville and visiting Derry Area boys’ basketball teams put on quite a show in a non-section game Monday night.
The teams combined for 164 points as defense seemed to take a back seat for both the Trojans and Falcons.
The difference in the game might have been the fact that the Trojans turned the ball over 18 times and Connellsville was more than happy to capitalize on those mistakes in a 91-73 victory that wrapped up play prior to the holiday break.
“Offensively, we were fantastic,” Connellsville coach Andy Hedrick said. “We had guys going hard to the basket and that’s the best we’ve shot since I’ve been here. Defensively, we need to do a better job of communicating.”
The Falcons were able to overcome their defensive shortcomings thanks to monstrous games from Ahmad Hooper and Kade Musgrove. Musgrove led all scorers with 35 points, and Hooper followed with 29 as the duo seemed to score at will.
“They just went hard to the basket and offensively, it was a really good showing,” Hedrick said.
The Trojans, playing without one of their top players in Justin Huss because of a broken leg, managed to stay within shouting distance for much of the game thanks to the hot shooting of Aidan Bushey and Tanner Nicely.
Bushey finished with a team-high 29 points, and Nicely followed with 21. However, those numbers weren’t enough to overcome some critical mistakes by the Trojans (2-5).
“We shot the ball well,” Derry Area coach Tom Esposito said, recalling that his team made some adjustments at halftime that allowed the Trojans to get within 10 points on several occasions after starting the second half down by 14.
“We would get it to 10, but then we couldn’t get the stop we needed. And we turned the ball over 18 times. That’s 18 possessions.”
Connellsville’s Hooper started fast and never let up. He hit a reverse lay-p in the first quarter to give Connellsville a 15-5 advantage. Bushey connected for a pair of three-pointers to pull the Trojans to within four, but the Falcons finished the quarter with a 21-15 lead.
The Falcons’ Josh Maher connected on a putback just before the first-half buzzer to give Connellsville a 45-31 lead at the break. Maher finished with 14 points.
In the third quarter, the teams were evenly matched, but Hooper went strong to the hoop in the dying seconds to give Connellsville a 67-51 lead entering the final eight minutes.
The Trojans opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to pull to within 67-57, but then Musgrove took over. Musgrove scored 12 points in the final frame to make sure that the Falcons (2-4) would take home the win.
“From where we have been, just getting any win is important,” Hedrick said.
Derry Area will take part in the Richland Holiday Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Trojans face Homer-Center in Friday’s (3:30 p.m.) first round followed by Blairsville and host Richland. The consolation and championship games on Saturday are at 3:30 and 7 p.m., respectively.
DERRY AREA (73)
Webb 2-0-5; R. Bushey 1-4-7; Nicely 8-4-21; A. Bushey 12-0-29; Jones 2-2-6; Hudspath 0-0-0; Hood 2-1-5. Totals, 27-11(17)—73
CONNELLSVILLE (91)
Hooper 11-6-29; Soisson 0-2-2; Musgrove 14-6-35; Shearer 4-0-8; Maher 7-0-14; Stillwagon 1-0-3. Totals, 37-14(18)—91
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 15 16 20 22 — 73 Connellsville 21 24 22 24 — 91
Three-point field goals: A. Bushey-5, Webb, R. Bushey, Nicely; Hooper, Musgrove, Stillwagon
