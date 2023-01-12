In what was more than likely a preview of a match in the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A, Section 4 playoffs, the No.1 Connellsville and No. 2 Greater Latrobe met in a slobberknocker of a match Wednesday that saw the host Falcons eke out a 31-30 win.
“The credit goes to them,” Wildcat coach Mark Mears said. “It is in their gym and they won a lot of close matches. What you saw of us is a very tired team. We have been through a grind. We need some time off the mat a little bit to rest, but if you want to see the positive side … you can always look at things negative, I’ll take the blame for this. The blame is on me. But, we wrestled probably as poor as we could have wrestled, honestly. Not on purpose, I think they are tired and we only lost by one point.”
It had been a long December for the Wildcats.
“We wrestled the first week in December,” Mears said. “We wrestled the second week in December. We wrestled the third week in December. Over Christmas, there was Powerade, squeeze in McKeesport and Derry in December, then went straight into Hempfield and then the county coaches tournament to Connellsville. I mean that is a blitz. That will fatigue anybody. It may be my fault for setting the schedule that way, and I’ll take the blame for this, but I’m also going to take the credit because this team is going to be ready to take the playoffs.”
The match started at 127 lbs and pitted Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary, fresh off of his threepeat as champion at WCCA over the past weekend, decisioned Evan Petrovich 3-2.
Next at 133, Connellsville’s Gabe Ruggieri scored a 10-2 major decision win over Jacob Braun to give the Falcons the lead at 4-3.
At 139 lbs, Connellsville won by forfeit to increase its lead to 10-3.
Connellsville’s Julian Ruggieri decisioned Lucas Braun at 145 lbs to push the Falcons’ lead to 13-3.
At 152 lbs, Zeke Richey scored a pinfall to extend the Falcons’ lead to 16-3.
It would be a 19-3 lead after Connellsville’s Chad Jesko decisioned Wyatt Schmucker 7-4 in multiple overtimes.
Connellsville would stretch its lead to 25-3 when Ethan Ansell scored a pin at 172 lbs.
But, then the tide shifted as Latrobe’s Brock Mears decisioned Hunter Petrovich 8-7 to get the Wildcats some points and close the gap to 25-6.
At 215 lbs, Corey Boerio scored a technical fall at 5:43 to make it a 25-12 contest.
Wyatt Held got a pin over Tyler Gallis at 285 lbs at the 5:45 mark in the match to get Latrobe to 25-18.
Connellsville won by forfeit at 107 lbs to boost it to a 31-18 lead, but Connellsville forfeited at 114 lbs and 121 lbs to get to the final score of 31-30.
“You never know what the matchups are going to be,” Connellsville coach Bill Swink said. “I thought (152) and (160) were big for us. We thought they would move Bronson and Schmucker up, but they didn’t. I thought Evan wrestled Vinny very well. At 215 lbs, we wrestled well until the last 15 seconds. They are a good team and this has become a good rivalry. We’ve had some great matches the last two years. Mark does a great job in getting his team ready.”
And Mears feels his team will be ready for its playoff run, especially after getting to see Connellsville at this point in the season.
“I thought my son, Brock, did a nice job at 189,” he said. “I thought Wyatt Held held his composure there and didn’t just press until he got the fall. I thought everyone wrestled hard; it is just the gas tank is empty. We need to recharge the batteries and we will be fine. We lost the toss, so we couldn’t get any matchups,” Mears said. “We wrestled probably as bad as we’ve wrestled in a while; we’re tired, and we still only lost by one point. I think long term, we will be fine. We have three weeks off now. We got a bye next week on the schedule grid. These kids won’t be on the mats again until Jan. 25. So they have time to rest, train and heal up and then come the playoffs, we will be ready to let it fly. Just remember it is not how it starts, it is how it ends.”
Misty Miller had eight points to lead Ligonier Valley as it fell to the visiting North Star in a nonsection contest Wednesday. Lyla Barr had 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Lady Rams.
