In what was more than likely a preview of a match in the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A, Section 4 playoffs, the No.1 Connellsville and No. 2 Greater Latrobe met in a slobberknocker of a match Wednesday that saw the host Falcons eke out a 31-30 win.

“The credit goes to them,” Wildcat coach Mark Mears said. “It is in their gym and they won a lot of close matches. What you saw of us is a very tired team. We have been through a grind. We need some time off the mat a little bit to rest, but if you want to see the positive side … you can always look at things negative, I’ll take the blame for this. The blame is on me. But, we wrestled probably as poor as we could have wrestled, honestly. Not on purpose, I think they are tired and we only lost by one point.”

