The comeback bid fell short for the Greater Latrobe girls basketball team.
The Lady Wildcats fell behind by 20 points at halftime and they outscored Upper St. Clair in the second half, but the host Lady Panthers ultimately held off Greater Latrobe for a 50-36 exhibition victory on Monday.
Greater Latrobe suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 3-1 overall. Upper St. Clair, a Class 6A team, is 1-0 in section play and now 4-1 overall. The Lady Wildcats, who are 3-0 in the section, will return to WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 play, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when they square off against Woodland Hills. The Lady Wolverines, like Greater Latrobe, are also perfect with a 2-0 section record.
Senior Rachel Ridilla scored a team-high 12 points to lead Greater Latrobe for the second straight game. Freshman Elle Snyder continued her strong play with eight points, all in the second half. Anna Rafferty and Emma Blair both scored six points for the Lady Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe scored four points in the first 90 seconds of the game, hitting Upper St. Clair with an aggressive 1-2-2 half-court trap. The Lady Panthers were able to set up a diamond press after knocking down their first basket, changing the momentum to their favor and never looking back.
Two first-half runs sealed the Lady Wildcats’ fate, putting Greater Latrobe in a deep second-half hole.
The Lady Wildcats took the early lead, but Upper St. Clair scored the next 12 points throughout a four-and-a-half minute span. The Lady Panthers’ second run was a 17-2 outburst, giving Upper St. Clair a 29-8 lead with three minutes to play in the first half. Katelyn Robbins led Upper St. Clair from the outside and in the post with a game-high 18 points. Paige Dellicarri also contributed 14 points for the Lady Panthers.
Ridilla connected on consecutive three-pointers, cutting the Upper St. Clair lead to 15 points with two minutes to play in the half, but the Lady Panthers scored the next five to take a 20-point lead at the break.
Greater Latrobe offered a better showing in the second half, but the deficit was too steep to overcome. The teams traded buckets throughout the third quarter, neither gaining a significant edge as Upper St. Clair continued to hold a 20-point lead heading into the final eight minutes.
The Lady Wildcats cut into the deficit, but it was too little, too late, as Upper St. Clair came away with the 14-point margin of victory. Greater Latrobe outscored Upper St. Clair, 10-4, in the final eight minutes.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also dropped a 14-point decision against Upper St. Clair, 40-26, on Monday. Lizzy Planinsek scored 11 points, while Belle Blossey followed with seven points to lead the Greater Latrobe JV team.
