Former Greater Latrobe baseball standout Zach Kokoska has found a Major League Baseball home.
Now, his goal is to make it to the big leagues.
Kokoska, who stars at Kansas State, was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 10th round — No. 290 overall — during Monday’s second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.
“It’s awesome,” Kokoska said Monday. “I’m glad that my foot is finally in the door. Now, I’m just ready to compete and move my way up through the minor league system.”
Kokoska hoped to hear his name called anywhere from the fourth to the sixth round. While Kokoska would’ve liked to go higher than the 10th round, he’s happy to be drafted.
“When it didn’t happen, I was a little nervous at first, but I was kind of thinking the whole time that I needed to get drafted more than anything and it happened,” Kokoska said. “Obviously, you want to go as high as possible, but I’m glad that it happened because I would be in a worse situation if it didn’t happen. The 10th round is still pretty good, and I’m grateful for that.”
Kokoska helped Greater Latrobe to the program’s first-ever WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A state baseball championships in 2017, and was also named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year. Kokoska, also a former Latrobe Legion standout, played just 14 games at Virginia Tech before eventually finding a college home at Kansas State.
“It has been a crazy journey with lots of ups and downs … probably more downs than ups,” Kokoska said. “It made me mentally stronger, going to Virginia Tech, not playing, and having to transfer, and then going to Kansas State, and having to prove myself.
“Now, the draft, not being picked exactly where I wanted to be picked, gave me a massive chip on my shoulder, and anywhere I’ve been placed so far, I’ve proven myself, so I’m just going to keep doing that.”
Kokoska watched the draft at home in Latrobe with his family, which includes his father Scott, mother Stacie, and his sisters, Taylor and Brooke. There weren’t many teams calling when he expected, in the middle rounds of the draft, but once the later rounds hit, he received interest from multiple teams, including the Chicago White Sox.
Then, the Rockies made it official.
“There probably wasn’t too much conversation until the eighth or ninth round,” Kokoska said. “It was a nerve-racking day, but I’m glad it’s over, and I’m happy with how it ended.”
Kokoska talked with the Rockies’ area scout Monday night, and he walked the former Greater Latrobe standout through the process and the plan for his future. Next, Kokoska will travel to the Rockies’ spring training complex in Arizona on Sunday for training and workouts.
“It was a stressful day … just kind of a roller coaster of emotions,” Kokoska said. “But I just trusted the whole time and believed that it was going to happen, it finally did, and I’m real thankful for it.”
Kokoska, who just finished his junior year at Kansas State, has another year of eligibility remaining, but he said he’s “definitely signing” with the Rockies. Major League Baseball’s draft slotting system places a value depending on where players drafted per round. Kokoska’s slot value is $147,400 after he was selected by the Rockies in the 10th round, per MLB.com.
Kokoska led Kansas State in all three slash categories with a .363 average, a .445 on-base percentage and a .675 slugging percentage. Kokoska, in his junior season, set career-best marks in home runs with 15, RBI with 46, and he led the team with 19 doubles on his way to being named an ABCA/Rawlings All-Central First Team selection.
Kokoska was a 2021 All-Big 12 Second Team selection and he was voted onto the Big 12’s All-Tournament Team following Kansas State’s run to the semifinals of the conference playoffs. Kokoska strung together a career-long 41-game on-base streak during the season, including a stretch of seven consecutive multi-hit games. His on-base streak marked the second-longest by a Kansas State player in the Big 12 era.
The Rockies’ farm system consists of seven Minor League baseball affiliates throughout the country and also in the Dominican Republic. It includes two Dominican Summer League teams, another in the Arizona Complex League, teams in Fresno and Spokane in Class A, Hartford in Class AA and Albuquerque as a Class AAA affiliate.
Kokoska is glad this process is behind him, but his eventual final goal is to reach Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.
“I’m super appreciative that Colorado drafted me, but my dream is to get to the majors,” Kokoska said. “I’m going there to prove myself and outwork everybody else.”
