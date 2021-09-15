A late rally allowed Collision Shoppe to defeat Garage Door, 11-10, during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball game played on Tuesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Garage Door scored the first nine runs of the game, and led 10-5 through six complete. But Collision Shoppe scored 11 runs in the final two innings, including a six-run seventh to complete the comeback.
Jacob Hollick led Collision Shoppe with two hits, including a double and two runs, while Parker Hollick had two singles and a run. Peyton Legg and Dom Durigon also singled twice, while Jack Stynchula had a hit and two runs. Braden Garia also scored twice for Collision Shoppe, which produced 11 runs on nine hits.
Eli Boring guided Garage Door with three hits, including two doubles and three runs. Jack Thomas contributed two hits, including a double and a run, while Brady Painter doubled and crossed twice. Adam Moreland and Isiah Mitchell both singled and scored two runs for Garage Door, which put up 10 runs on six hits.
Parker Hollick was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and three walks. Moreland suffered the loss with one strikeout and zero walks.
———
Collision 000 005 6 — 11 9 3GargeDor 304 021 0 — 10 10 2 Doubles: Hollick (C); Boring-2, Painter, Thomas (G) Strikeouts by: Hollick-3, Legg-2, Riggle-2 (C); Moreland-1, Boring-4, Hantz-2, Zaccagnini-0, Thomas-2 (G) Base on balls by: Hollick-3, Legg-0, Riggle-5 (C); Moreland-0, Boring-0, Hantz-1, Zaccagnini-3, Thomas-1 (G) Winning pitcher: Parker Hollick Losing pitcher: Adam Moreland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.