The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team executed its game-plan.
It’s just that difficult third quarter did in the Lady Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe trailed by just one point at halftime, but visiting Woodland Hills used a strong third quarter to pull away for a 52-43 victory during a WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 game Thursday.
Woodland Hills is the section leader with a perfect 6-0 record and a 10-2 overall mark. The Lady Wildcats (2-4, 5-6) saw a three-game win streak end, but they remain in the playoff hunt, currently behind Penn-Trafford (3-3, 7-4) the fourth-place team in the section. The Lady Wildcats are at Penn-Trafford on Tuesday (6 p.m.).
Ava Vitula was the lone player in double figures for Greater Latrobe with 10 points and four steals. Anna Rafferty contributed nine points, just missing a double-double with nine rebounds, while Rachel Ridilla followed with eight points.
Ava Vitula also tallied six points for the Lady Wildcats. Ridilla left the game in the second quarter with an illness while Lexi McNeil was also out because of sickness.
Woodland Hills opened an early five-point lead 1:30 into the game, but the Lady Wolverines could never extend their lead as the Lady Wildcats eliminated driving lanes. They also bracketed Lady Wolverines’ athletic forward Petyon Pinkney, forcing others to step up for points.
Ridilla stayed hot in the first quarter, leading the Lady Wildcats with eight points, including a pair of three-pointers. Vitula scored six points in the second quarter as GL trailed by just one point, 24-23, at halftime, against the section front-runners.
Rafferty tied the game, 24-24, just 46 seconds into the second half, but then Woodland Hills went on a 10-0 run in the next four minutes, as the Lady Wildcats couldn’t get any shots to fall. Woodland Hills outscored Greater Latrobe, 16-4, during the quarter.
The Lady Wolverines pushed the lead to 15 points with 4:13 to play in the fourth quarter, but Greater Latrobe fought back.
Sophomores Abby Shearer and Lizzie Planinsek played tough defense off the bench and gave GL an opportunity to play situational basketball for the remainder of the game. The two also combined for six points offensively.
Greater Latrobe closed the deficit to eight points with a minute to play, but couldn’t pull any closer as Woodland Hills hit several free throws down the stretch.
Joi Burleigh led Woodland Hills with 13 points while Pinkney followed with 11 points. Jasmine Dunn was also in double figures for the Lady Wolverines with 10 points.
WOODLAND HILLS (52)
Fisher 3-0-6; Dunn 4-2-10; Vasquez 3-0-7; Pinkney 4-2-11; Burleigh 6-1-13; Walter 1-0-2; Beachom 1-1-3; Davis 0-0-0. Totals, 22-6(12)—52
GREATER LATROBE (43)
Ridilla 2-2-8; Rafferty 3-3-9; Weatherton 1-0-3; Blair 3-0-6; Vitula 2-5-10; Watson 0-1-1; Li. Planinsek 1-2-4; Shearer 1-0-2; Dominick 0-0-0; Stragis 0-0-0; Le. Planinsek 0-0-0; Burkhard 0-0-0. Totals, 13-13(21)—43
Score by Quarters
Woodland Hills 17 7 16 12 — 52 Greater Latrobe 15 8 4 16 — 43
Three-point field goals: Ridilla-2, Weatherton, Vitula; Vasquez, Pinkney
