Competing against one of the top teams in its section on Friday, the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team likely needed to play well for all 32 minutes to score an upset win. Despite an outstanding fourth quarter, the host Rams sputtered through the first three frames, and fell to Shady side Academy, 66-59.
As a result, Ligonier Valley fell to 3-2 in Class 3A, Section 3 action (6-7 overall) and sits in third place in the section. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, improved to 4-1 in the section and 8-3 overall.
Shady Side Academy built an 18-point lead through three quarters, a cushion it needed as the Rams rallied late.
Ligonier Valley outscored Shady Side Academy 26-15 in the quarter, and trimmed its deficit to five points. Ultimately, though, the Rams were unable to complete the comeback bid.
Second-year LV head coach Tim Gustin detailed how his team enjoyed success in the final stanza.
“We worked the ball around. We got a lot of good looks. We knocked down some threes,” he said.
“We did the stuff we wanted to the whole game, but we just didn’t do it until the fourth quarter, and it was a little too late then.”
In the opening quarter, Shady Side Academy outscored the Rams 20-15, but the game really turned in favor of the Bulldogs in the second period. In that quarter, SSA held the Rams to just five points, taking a 33-20 edge into halftime.
The full-court pressure from Shady Side Academy created problems for Ligonier Valley, Gustin noted.
“They got a couple of steals, got some easy buckets, and we missed chances when we had it on the other end,” he explained.
Compounding matters, the Rams could not match the Bulldogs’ depth, as LV played just seven players, four of whom scored. Conversely, eight players for SSA found the scoresheet.
“They’re so deep. You can’t stop them all,” Gustin stated. “We tried to eliminate the paint as much as we could, and made them make outside shots.”
The Bulldogs hit six shots from behind the arc, while the Rams answered with eight baskets from three-point territory, including three apiece from Matthew Marinchak and Jaicob Hollick. Marinchak poured in 33 points, accounting for more than half of the team’s scoring.
“He finally stepped up in a big game and was big for us. Hopefully that’ll carry on the rest of the season,” Gustin said of his senior.
Meanwhile, Hollick contributed 14 points, a welcome sight in his first start since returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for nearly a month.
“It’s nice to see him getting healthy, getting a lot of minutes, and scoring some points for us,” Gustin added.
Dylan Rhoades and Haden Sierocky each scored six points for the Rams.
Ligonier Valley also found success at the charity stripe, as the Rams hit 17 of 23 free throws, including a dozen by Marinchak.
Shady Side Academy was led by Eli Teslovich, who had 18 points, while Peter Kramer (16 points), Thompson Lau (12 points) and Ethan Salvia (11 points) also reached double figures.
The Rams complete the first leg of their section slate on Tuesday, as they’ll travel to play Apollo-Ridge at 7:30 p.m. The Vikings are 2-3 in the section, currently in fifth place, and one game behind Ligonier Valley.
“We’re where we want to be,” Gustin said of his team’s outlook.
“Shady Side and South Allegheny are the top two — we knew coming into it they were going to be the top two — and we competed with them.”
———
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY (66) Teslovich 7-2-18; P. Kramer 6-2-16; Lau 5-0-12; Salvia 5-1-11; Martens 2-0-4; Fitzgerald 1-1-3; A. Kramer 1-0-2; Chu 1-0-2; Totals: 28-6(10)—66.
LIGONIER VALLEY (59)
