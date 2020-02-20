PITTSBURGH — It’s often said that basketball is a game of runs.
No. 6-seeded Belle Vernon Area used two 7-0 runs to end the first half and start the second half to break open its lead Wednesday en route to a 65-44 victory over the No. 11 Derry Area boys’ basketball team in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs at Fox Chapel High School.
The Trojans concluded their season with a 7-15 record overall.
What was a three-point game late in the second quarter turned into a 17-point lead for the Leopards (17-6) midway through the third.
Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito, who led the Trojans to a second consecutive WPIAL playoff appearance, said the 14-0 stretch came down to Belle Vernon Area’s aggressiveness and athleticism.
“They just simply got after it. They had good looks from two feet,” he said.
“They got out in transition. It’s been our Achilles’ heel all year...our transition defense and defending the dribble-drive.
“We just didn’t do as good of a job as I thought we would have,” Esposito added.
Led by Aidan Bushey’s 14 first-half points, the Trojans kept the score manageable in the first half. The DA senior led all scorers with 22 points, including four three-pointers. Junior Ryan Bushey finished with eight while senior Tanner Nicely had six.
With Leopards’ junior point guard Devin Whitlock in early foul trouble plus a first-quarter injury to senior Cam Nusser, it gave the Derry Area head coach hope that things were playing into the Trojans’ hands early on. Whitlock scored a team-high 21 points for BVA.
“I thought we came out and started well. We got our looks with what we wanted to do when we spread the offense,” he said.
What hurt the Trojans, however, were Belle Vernon Area forwards Mitchell Pohlot and Jared Hartman — 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-3, respectively. Pohlot (15) and Hartman (eight) combined for 23 points.
While DA junior Sam Jones had 13 rebounds and four points, he alone was not enough to stop Belle Vernon Area on the glass. He had six rebounds in the first quarter — part of how the Trojans were able to keep it close early on.
“I thought Sam Jones did a heck of a job tonight. He became a man tonight on the basketball court,” Esposito said.
“Sammy did everything he could inside. They spread us out defensively, too. Whenever they (Leopards) got their putbacks, it was either off a layup where everybody crashes the boards for them.
“Our guys did their best to try to box out. But their size took over and got them their second- and sometimes third-chance points.”
DA trailed, 14-12, after one quarter and were within striking distance at 24-21 after Aidan Bushey connected on a pull-up jumper with three minutes to play in the half.
But the Trojans’ shooters went cold and without scoring for about a seven-minute span in the late-second to mid-third quarter.
“The run killed us because we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well all night. During that run, we just needed a couple buckets to stay in the game,” Esposito explained.
“At halftime, I was still comfortable down 10 (31-21). But they came out in the third and still extended their run.”
Leading, 38-21, after its run, BVA had effectively put the game to bed in the third quarter as it led by 23 (50-27) going into the fourth.
Despite outscoring the Leopards, 17-15, in the fourth quarter, it was not enough for Derry Area to overcome Belle Vernon Area as the Trojans suffered a 21-point first round WPIAL playoff defeat.
The final score surprised the DA head coach who “didn’t expect” to lose to Belle Vernon Area.
“I didn’t expect to lose by 20, either. If it’s a 14-6 run (instead of 14-0), it’s a different game in the fourth quarter,” he said.
Aidan Bushey stood out as DA’s offensive spark throughout the game. He scored in each quarter, making nine field goals.
“Aidan is a big-time player. We looked to Aidan for a lot of scoring this year,” Esposito said. “We just needed to get other players involved in the offense (Wednesday) and unfortunately we didn’t.”
Seniors Aidan Bushey, Nicely, Justin Huss (injured) and Hunter Hantz played their last game in a Trojans’ uniform Wednesday.
“It’s hard to say goodbye to these seniors. I thanked them for having the pleasure to coach them for four years,” Esposito said, serving two as assistant and two as head coach. “They brought everything they had to this basketball team.”
Now that Derry Area has qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in back-to-back years, the Trojans’ head coach is optimistic for the program moving forward. The team will return three starters in Ryan Bushey, Josh Ulery and Sam Jones.
He also expects a third consecutive WPIAL playoff appearance next year.
“I just told them in 365 days we’re going to be in the locker room somewhere. We are going to be back in the playoffs,” he added.
WPIAL Class 4A
Boys Basketball Championships First Round DERRY AREA (44)
A. Bushey 9-0-22; R. Bushey 2-3-8; Nicely 3-0-6; Webb 1-0-2; Ulery 0-0-0; Carbonara 1-0-2; Jones 2-0-4; Hudson 0-0-0. Totals, 18-3(5)—44
BELLE VERNON AREA (65)
Pohlot 7-1-15; Hartman 3-1-8; Ruokonen 3-1-7; Nusser 0-0-0; Whitlock 9-1-21; Haney 2-0-5; Klanchar 1-0-2; Gordan 0-2-2. Totals, 25-6(13)—65
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 12 9 6 17 — 44 Belle Vernon Area 14 17 19 15 — 65
Three-point field goals: A. Bushey-4, R. Bushey; Whitlock-2, Hartman, Haney
