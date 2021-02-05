The Derry Area girls’ basketball team had a relatively simple problem Thursday night in its WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 home loss to Deer Lakes, but it’s one without an easy solution.
The Lady Trojans’ shots just weren’t going in the basket, head coach Gene Brisbane said.
Coupled with turnovers, Derry Area’s spotty shooting allowed the visiting Lady Lancers to stretch an early lead into a 46-24 victory.
“Our biggest problem is we’re not able to put the ball in the basket. If you hold any team to 46 points, you should have a chance to win,” Brisbane said. “Defensively, we did OK. Offensively, we have to be able to put the ball in the basket. Our shooting percentage is not good.”
Deer Lakes (4-1 in section play, 5-3 overall) used full-court pressure early as it got out to a 13-2 edge fueled by a 12-0 run. At one point in the quarter, Derry Area (1-5, 1-5) went 10 straight possessions without a basket, many ending without a shot as a result of turnovers.
Derry Area narrowed the gap, outscoring Deer Lakes 7-2 in the late stages of the first quarter before the Lady Lancers’ Jenny Butler hit a three-pointer just before the buzzer for an 18-9 lead.
Deer Lakes stretched the advantage to 27-15 by halftime as both teams went long stretches of the second quarter without scoring.
“We have a lot of people playing varsity level basketball for the very first time. As far as their shooting efficiency, they have to work on that,” Brisbane said. “They’re responsible for their shot. They’ve got to be able to shoot the ball, shoot it correctly and have confidence.”
The Lady Trojans’ offensive issues weren’t resolved after halftime. Derry Area managed just two points in the third quarter, those coming on a layup from Tiana Moracco more than halfway through the period, as Deer Lakes stretched its lead to 38-17.
Moracco led the Lady Trojans with 12 points. Three teammates cracked the scoresheet with four points apiece: Emma Huber, Mara Lewis and Alana Meloy.
“We need a couple people to step up and score besides her,” Brisbane said of Moracco. “We definitely do need that. If we have two other people in double figures, now you’re looking at a closer ball game. We definitely need some other people to score. It’s not like other people aren’t getting to shoot the ball, because they are. It’s just not going in.”
Deer Lakes, by contrast, got points from seven different players, led by Cameron Simurda, who finished with a game-high 14. Nikki Fleming added nine points for the Lady Lancers, while Reese Hasley had eight and Anna Bokulich had seven.
Despite the setback, Brisbane said he was encouraged by some elements of his young team’s play against a team that had handed the Lady Trojans a 33-point loss in their first game of the season.
“Our effort was better. Our shotmaking has been a problem all season and it continues to be that. Defensively, we had a good effort. We did a lot of good things defensively,” Brisbane said. “We played this team much tougher this time than we did the first time.”
Building continuity and confidence in an unprecedented season that was delayed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and already affected by numerous schedule changes has been a challenge, Brisbane admitted.
“A lot of that has to do with playing at the varsity level for the first time and not being totally comfortable in a game situation with taking the shot,” he said. “This was only our sixth game in the season. By now, we’ve already played 20 games in an ordinary situation. These guys are still in the infancy part of their varsity experience, and it definitely shows. If they were shooting this poorly after playing 20 games, that would really be a concern. Right now, from my standpoint, it’s a little bit understandable because they’re being thrown into the fire. A lot of them are being thrown right into the fire, but we have no other choice in that.”
The Lady Trojans are back in action tonight as they travel to Freeport at 5 p.m. to make up a game postponed from Monday because of snow. After that, they’re scheduled to travel to Burrell on Monday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
There was no junior varsity game Thursday.
———
DEER LAKES (46)
Simurda 6-1-14; Fleming 4-1-9; Hasley 1-6-8; Bokulich 3-0-7; Guthrie 1-1-3; Butler 1-0-3; Herbster 0-2-2; Kurtz 0-0-0; Germanich 0-0-0; Parise 0-0-0; Lover 0-0-0. Totals, 16-11(15)—46
DERRY AREA (24)
Moracco 5-2-12; Lewis 1-2-4; Huber 1-1-4; Meloy 2-0-4; Bungard 0-0-0; Marinchek 0-0-0; Doperak 0-0-0. Totals, 9-5(9)—24
Score by Quarters
Deer Lakes 18 9 11 8 — 46 Derry Area 9 6 2 7 — 24
Three-point field goals: Huber; Butler, Simurda, Bokulich
