Derry Area boys’ basketball coach Tom Esposito knows his team can shoot.
He contests the Trojans take countless shots at practice and usually make their fair share.
The problem in the season’s early going, however, has been carrying that solid stroke into game action. Derry Area had another off-target shooting night Monday and it played a big role in a 50-37 home loss to Burrell in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 play.
Esposito said his squad’s latest loss, which dropped the Trojans to 0-2 in the section and 0-2 overall, had a lot in common with last week’s season-opening defeat at Deer Lakes. On Monday, Derry Area was 2 of 18 on three-pointers following a 3 of 16 showing from long-range in versus Deer Lakes.
“That’s 5 for 34 from the arc in two games. We couldn’t throw it in Lake Ethel right now,” Esposito said. “When the ball doesn’t go through the hole, mistakes are magnified. It just places so much pressure on every other aspect of the game.”
The Trojans still had a chance to win Monday, cutting the Buccaneers’ lead to a single possession several times in the second half, but failed to cash in each instance. Sam Jones hit a layup to cut the deficit to 39-36 near the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter, but Derry Area didn’t make a field goal the rest of the way and Burrell closed the contest on an 11-1 run.
“It seemed like every time we would get it to a one-possession game, we would either force a shot and not be patient with our offense. We have to let our offense develop and we’re struggling with that right now,” Esposito said. “We’re looking to put the ball on the floor way too quick.”
Derry Area might have been anxious to be back on the hardwood, as Monday marked only the team’s second game of the season following Gov. Tom’s Wolf’s three-week shutdown of winter sports aimed to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Now the Trojans will potentially have to wait another 11 days to play a game, as Esposito said their next two conference contests — Friday at home against Keystone Oaks and Jan. 26 at North Catholic — have been postponed.
Currently, Derry Area’s next scheduled game is Jan. 29 at home versus Knoch. Esposito hopes the Trojans will be able to find an additional game or two before the Knoch game.
“You have to get in the rhythm of games and that’s tough for us right now. We’re going to try to get some games,” he said.
The Trojans — once they’re back on the floor — are seeking a third consecutive trip to the district playoffs. Last season, Derry Area qualified as a No. 11 seed for the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs as the fourth-place team out of Section 1, with a 7-15 record overall and 4-6 in section play. Last year’s team suffered a first-round 65-44 defeat against Belle-Vernon Area. In the 2018-19 season, the Trojans fell to Blackhawk in the first round of the district playoffs
Jones kept the Trojans within striking distance Monday, scoring six of his team-best 16 points in the second quarter. His layup off an inbounds pass cut Burrell’s advantage to 21-19 right before intermission; Derry Area had a chance to take the lead into the break, but Josh Ulery’s three-point attempt at the buzzer rolled out.
“One of these nights, the ball is going to go in the hole,” Esposito said. “We had a few go in and out tonight.”
In all, the Trojans closed the second quarter on a 6-2 run and held Burrell to just two points over the last 4:45 of the first half. Jones also added a game-high 13 rebounds.
“He’s a very good athlete, he has good footwork, he has nice hands, he’s strong as a bull,” Esposito said of Jones, who is averaging 10 rebounds per contest through two games. “If we can get a couple more treys to fall, with his 16 points, that’s completely different game.”
Aside from Jones’ strong early-season efforts, Esposito is also pleased with his team’s defensive showing through two games.
“I can’t say enough about the defensive side of the ball — we’re playing very well,” he said.
Brandon Coury paced Burrell (1-1, 3-2) with 20 points, including 11 in the second half. Travis Bitar chipped in 10 points.
Other than Jones, no Derry Area player reached double figures. Tyson Webb finished with eight points, Ryan Bushey added six and Ulery had four.
Derry Area dropped a 52-43 decision in Monday’s junior varsity contest. Nate Papuga paced the Trojans with 24 points, including seven three-pointers.
