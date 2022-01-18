The St. Vincent women’s basketball team struggled in a 75-53 road loss Tuesday to Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Grove City College.
The Bearcats fall to 2-7 on the season, 1-4 in conference play, while Grove City moves to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the PAC.
St. Vincent was led in scoring by Taylor Geer, with 10 points, while classmates Alana Winkler and Autumn Fennell tallied seven and six apiece. Ella Marconi grabbed a game-high 14 boards for SVC.
SVC got off to a strong start to open up a 6-2 lead and worked a 11-11 tie after one quarter, but the Wolverines rattled off a 19-2 run in the second to take a 33-13 lead with just over two minutes left. SVC managed just two field goals in the quarter, on a Winkler layup and a late three from Anna Betz, as Grove City took a 33-16 lead into break.
In the opening 20 minutes, the Bearcats shot just 17% from the field (5-for-30), compared to 41% by Grove City (13-for-32). The two teams also combined for 27 first-half turnovers.
Grove City stayed hot to start the third quarter, starting the frame on a 15-9 run to open up a 48-25 lead four minutes in. The Bearcats outscored the Wolverines 17-16 over the final frame, with six points from Geer.
St. Vincent was held to just 29% from the floor (18-for-63) for the contest, while the Bearcats also struggled from the foul line, shooting 45% (15-for-33). Grove City shot 39% from the field and connected on seven three-pointers, while they held a 56-47 edge in rebounding. Grove City committing 21 turnovers and SVC 20.
Megan Kallock led the Grove City offense with 15 points, while Jaden Davinsizer (13) and Mara Polczynski (10) also hit double figures.
St. Vincent continues conference play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Geneva College. No spectators will be admitted, but live video and audio streams, as well as live stats, will be available online at http://athletics.stvincent.edu/coverage.
ST. VINCENT (53)
