20230424-LLCramer.jpg

Joshua Cramer singled in and drove in a run for the Red Sox.

It was not the ideal weather to start the Latrobe Little League with the temperature topping out in the mid-40s, but the action was pretty hot as the Red Sox took on the Yankees at Legion-Keener Field Sunday.

The Red Sox would take the game 10-9 and they would go up early, but the Yankees would rally late to make it the close contest it was.

