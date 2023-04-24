It was not the ideal weather to start the Latrobe Little League with the temperature topping out in the mid-40s, but the action was pretty hot as the Red Sox took on the Yankees at Legion-Keener Field Sunday.
The Red Sox would take the game 10-9 and they would go up early, but the Yankees would rally late to make it the close contest it was.
“Every time we play the Yankees, we have games like that,” Red Sox coach Josh Naggy said. “We’ve had games that are 17-15. You never know they will have eight runs scored in an inning. It is always fun with them.”
The Red Sox got on the scoreboard in the first inning. Drew Blossey would single in Kameron Sutton in the early stages of the inning.
Joshua Cramer would drive in the next RBI, giving the Red Sox a 2-0 edge early.
The Red Sox would continue to cruise getting their 10th run in the top of the fifth on a Mason Blair RBI.
Then the Yankees were stalled out for most of the game but started to put its offense together in the bottom of the fifth.
Gunner Porembka would single in the Yankees’ first run, making it a 10-1 game.
Later in the inning, the Red Sox walked in four Yankees players as the Yankees looked to close the gap to 10-5.
A Logan Boring RBI single would draw the Yankees to 10-6.
An Ollie Boyer single would score two more runs for the Yankees to close out the scoring.
“These are a great group of kids,” Naggy said. “They get along well. They are playing together well. And it is even a little fun when you can start out with a win. You can’t quit out there. Every team down here is very good and any team can beat any team on any given day and that is why you can never quit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.