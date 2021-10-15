Josh Coffee and J.D. Robinson led the Greater Latrobe hockey team to another big win, 6-3, against long-time division rival Hempfield Area during a PIHL Class AA game played Thursday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Greater Latrobe is one of three teams that are 2-0 (joining Armstrong and Franklin Regional) in the Class AA East Division and five 2-0 teams overall (Thomas Jefferson, South Fayette) in the classification. The IceCats opened the season last week with a big 3-0 shutout of Shaler Area.
Coffee played a significant role in last week’s shutout, scoring two of the IceCats’ three goals, and he did it again on Thursday with a hat trick. Robinson also enjoyed a two-point game in the season opener and he had three assists on Thursday. Coffee is tied for the Class AA lead with five goals, while he and Robinson are part of a five-way tie for sixth in the classification with five points. Coffee has goals in three straight games dating back to last season.
Jacob Hannah and Peyton Myers scored a goal and added an assist for Greater Latrobe, while Nate Huczko also found the back of the net. Vinny Amatucci stopped 21 of 24 shots for his second win of the season.
The IceCats and Spartans were tied, 1-1, through the first period, but Greater Latrobe pulled away with the next three goals. The IceCats had the only two goals of the second period and the first of the third for a 4-1 lead. Hempfield Area netted the next two, but the IceCats closed it out with two more for their second win of the season.
The IceCats will try for three straight, 8:30 p.m. Thursday against Penn-Trafford at Palmer Imaging Arena, which is formerly Center Ice Arena in Delmont.
Last season, Greater Latrobe reached the quarterfinal round of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs before falling against Montour.
The IceCats clinched their 16th consecutive post-season berth last season, but it wasn’t an easy road back to the playoffs.
Greater Latrobe closed the 2020-21 regular-season on a torrid run with victories in nine of its final 11 games, including a six-game winning streak, which allowed the IceCats to crawl out of the basement of the Southeast Division and back into the playoffs.
Greater Latrobe outscored the opposition 51-26 during its final 11 games in 2020-21, including a 35-10 margin in a six-game win streak. The IceCats were outscored 20-10 during a five-game skid in November and December.
Greater Latrobe graduated Alex Schall, goaltender Logan Byrd and last year’s captain Allen Rider, but the IceCats returned a talented crop of underclassmen to this year’s group, which now includes 14 juniors.
They’ve outscored the opposition 9-3 in two games so far.
Hannah opened the scoring 1:10 into the game from Myers, but Aiden Dunlap tied it for Hempfield Area, assisted by Nick Eberhardt and Maxwell Short.
Then, the IceCats pulled away. Myers gave the IceCats the lead with a goal from Hannah, and Huczko scored an unassisted goal to make it a 3-1 game.
Coffee opened the third period with his first goal from Robinson, making it 4-1, before the teams closed the game with a four-goal flurry in four minutes.
Zachary Ridilla scored an even-strength goal for Hempfield Area and Ian Shaw made it a 4-3 game from Logan Eisaman with 3:05 to play. Coffee scored from Robinson with 2:02 to play and the duo struck again, completing Coffee’s hat trick with four seconds left in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.