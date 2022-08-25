For both Ron Prady and Mike Arone, Friday night would have been a special occasion regardless of the opponent. Prady, the new coach for Greater Latrobe, and Arone, in his first year guiding Derry Area, will both make their head coaching debuts when the season kicks off in week zero. It just so happens that their debuts will be secondary to the annual rivalry showdown between the Wildcats and the Trojans, which will take place at Derry Area High School at 7 p.m.

“I think it’ll be obviously emotional,” said Prady, who accepted the job after serving as an assistant coach at Penn-Trafford previously. “I think both teams will certainly come ready to play. Derry Latrobe means a lot to the players; means a lot to the community; means a lot to everybody. It’s kind of bragging rights for a year, and we’d certainly love to come out on top.”

