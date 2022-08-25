For both Ron Prady and Mike Arone, Friday night would have been a special occasion regardless of the opponent. Prady, the new coach for Greater Latrobe, and Arone, in his first year guiding Derry Area, will both make their head coaching debuts when the season kicks off in week zero. It just so happens that their debuts will be secondary to the annual rivalry showdown between the Wildcats and the Trojans, which will take place at Derry Area High School at 7 p.m.
“I think it’ll be obviously emotional,” said Prady, who accepted the job after serving as an assistant coach at Penn-Trafford previously. “I think both teams will certainly come ready to play. Derry Latrobe means a lot to the players; means a lot to the community; means a lot to everybody. It’s kind of bragging rights for a year, and we’d certainly love to come out on top.”
“Once the lights are turned on on Friday night, you get butterflies in your stomach and you’re just ready to go,” anticipates Arone, who helped oversee the Trojans during their final two games last year, but was a longtime assistant at Homer-Center.
Neither coach was involved last year, when Greater Latrobe pummeled Derry Area 61-0, a game that signaled the difficult season the Trojans would encounter. Derry Area ended up going winless, and head coach Vince Skillings was dismissed with two games remaining, which opened the door for Arone to serve in an advisory role.
“We’re happy with our progression,” Arone detailed of the offseason and training camp. “The kids are buying in. It took some time to build the trust with kids.
“We’re just trying to break old habits,” he continued. “Not that they were wrong, but it’s not the way we do things.”
Conversely, the outcome did not set the stage for a season of triumphs for the Wildcats, who finished 3-7, including several narrow losses, and missed the playoffs. Subsequently, head coach Jason Marucco resigned, and Prady, who has been a teacher in the Greater Latrobe district and was coming off a state title run with the Warriors, stepped in.
While some of the same players will take the field as a year ago, the new regimes create a wrinkle in this contest. While Prady watched the Trojans’ film from their scrimmage against Greensburg Central Catholic over the weekend, he also sought film from several years ago, as some of the current Derry Area assistant coaches have ties to previous staffs.
“Some of their guys on their staff now were there when coach (Tim) Sweeney was there,” Prady revealed. “We tried to look at those tapes a little bit too and see if we could maybe pull some things out of there.”
Certainly, it’s no secret that Derry Area will lean heavily upon junior running back Ahmad Ward. After perhaps being the most impressive player on the Trojans a year ago, Ward has only further developed, and he could rank among the most talented players in the conference in 2022.
“We think he’s really explosive with the ball in his hands. He has a low pad level when he runs, which makes him hard to tackle,” Prady noted. “All those attributes you look for in a good running back, I think he has them all.”
Meanwhile, Arone has opted to go with sophomore Blake Revoir as the starting quarterback, as he won a competition against senior Jordan Flack and junior Mason Beeman.
“He runs the offense well. He has a solid arm. He’s reading the defenses better,” Arone said of Revoir, who also saw time at QB as a freshman in 2021.
That decision allows Flack to shift to running back, and Beeman to also play at wide receiver and tight end. The Trojans are glad to have Flack back in any role after he opted not to play last year.
“It didn’t take him very long to get back into the swing of things,” Arone revealed. “He picked up on things right away.”
Other players who could make an impact offensively for DA are junior fullback Nathan Barkley and senior receiver Roman Darazio, another player in the fold after not suiting up last campaign.
“He’s the type of kid that we just need to figure out how to get the ball in his hands as many times as we can and let him be an athlete,” Arone said of Darazio.
Despite his presence and the development of Revoir, the Trojans know their best path to success on offense is by relying heavily on the rushing attack.
“We understand the importance of a strong running game, so that’s going to be our goal,” Arone stated. “We want to run the ball with power. We want to control the ball.
“But we’re also going to take our shots and try to stretch the field,” he added.
A similar philosophy could apply to Greater Latrobe, although the Wildcats may have the personnel to succeed a bit more through the air, as well. After winning the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 Tournament in the summer, Greater Latrobe should have plenty of confidence in new starting QB, sophomore John Wetzel. While his receiving options are numerous, the Wildcats look like they’ve added a game breaker at running back, as Robert Fulton transferred into the district for his senior year after previously playing at Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
The success of the Wildcats’ running game, and their offense overall, could hinge on the performance along the offensive line, as the group made some mistakes in the scrimmage against Norwin.
“Up front, we need to fix some things. It was more technique stuff, more assignment-related things that we need to clean up,” Prady noted.
On the other side of the ball, the Trojans, who had the worst scoring defense in the entire WPIAL last year, will employ a simple philosophy as this season commences.
“Our defensive philosophy is get lined up right. That’s 85 to 90%of it – line up right, know your assignments,” Arone revealed.
Prady, meanwhile, highlighted Derry Area’s attacking mentality on defense, epitomized by senior linebacker Dom Patrick.
“Every time you turn the tape on, he’s at the ball. He’s a guy we gotta be aware of, for sure,” Prady stated.
Additionally, both coaches pointed to the start of the contest as a critical aspect for Friday’s tilt.
“I’m sure they want to come out and kind of set the tone early, so we have to answer that, not let them grab any momentum early,” said Prady.
“It may be a little bit of a feeling out process, but we have to come out from the first play and just be physical and aggressive,” Arone suggested.
As a result of realignment, both teams have dropped in classification, as the Wildcats will play in 4A, while the Trojans will reside in 2A. But while this showdown has no playoff implications, it is perhaps the most meaningful game of the season for some people.
“We know a lot of the Latrobe players, and we have a lot of respect for them. We know it’s going to be a tough game,” Arone said. “We’re not happy about the results last year, and we’re hoping to make up for that by just going out, competing, and putting a better product on the field.”
“We’ve been at it since March. Last Saturday was exciting for our kids to go play somebody different, but it was a scrimmage,” Prady noted. “I think this one is a little extra significance. We want to get that first one in the win column. That’s our focus this week.”
