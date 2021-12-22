The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team played for the first time in 10 days on Tuesday, but the Lady Wildcats’ defense and clutch shooting didn’t miss a beat.
Greater Latrobe used a strong defensive effort early in the game and a timely third-quarter run for a 57-44 victory against Penn Hills during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 game played Tuesday. The game was moved to an elementary school at Penn Hills because of a water issue at the high school.
That didn’t matter to the Lady Wildcats. They were just happy to be back on the floor.
Greater Latrobe upped its record to 1-0 in the section and 2-1 overall. The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to play at Woodland Hills during last Thursday’s section opener, but that game was postponed because of a coronavirus (COVID-19) issue at Woodland Hills. Greater Latrobe opened the season with a big 23-point win against Marion Center during the Indiana Area Tipoff Tournament on Dec. 10. But the following day, the Lady Wildcats suffered a three-point loss against tournament host Indiana Area.
That was Greater Latrobe’s last game played until Tuesday night’s section opener against Penn Hills. Greater Latrobe is back in action, 6 p.m. Thursday in a home exhibition against Armstrong, which is 4-2 overall and has won three of its last four games.
Three Greater Latrobe players finished in double figures against Penn Hills, as Elle Snyder led the charge with a game-high 19 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Camille Dominick added 14 points, including a perfect 6-of-6 effort from the free throw line, while Anna Rafferty finished with a double-double, scoring 12 points, while pulling down 12 rebounds. Emma Blair, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, was out of the lineup for the Lady Wildcats.
Bailey Watson scored four points, but she was given the defensive assignment to guard Penn Hills’ point guard Sienna Moten. Penn Hills wasn’t ready for Greater Latrobe’s defensive pressure and struggled to run its offense, as the Lady Wildcats smothered Moten and shooting guard Hannah Pugliese, and the Lady Indians to just two first-quarter points.
Greater Latrobe got off to a slower start offensively, but the Lady Wildcats’ defense, which limited Penn Hills to two points, more than made up for it, as the Lady Wildcats held and early 13-2 lead. The Lady Wildcats had good looks in the opening quarter, but couldn’t find their range.
Greater Latrobe had to find other ways to score, a the Lady Wildcats went 7-of-8 from the free throw line, including a perfect 4-of-4 effort by Dominick, who had a pair of three-point plays in the quarter. One came on three free throws after she was fouled on a three-point attempt, while the second was a traditional three-point play while driving to the rim. Defense also turned into offense, as Josie Straigis had several steals and made the Lady Indians pay with driving layups.
The second quarter proved to be the same as the first through the first 6:30 of the period, as Greater Latrobe still couldn’t find range from deep, but turned steals into fast-break points. All five Greater Latrobe starters scored, as the Lady Wildcat ran their lead to 18 points with 1:57 left in the half. However, several poor possessions allowed Penn Hills to gain momentum, as the Lady Indians cut the Greater Latrobe lead to 12 points on three straight buckets by Cara Crawford and a pair from Pugliese, making it a 26-14 game at the break. Pugliese led Penn Hills with 17 points, while Crawford finished in double figures with 13 points.
Penn Hills used its late second-quarter momentum to threaten in the third, as the Lady Indians cut the deficit to one point at 29-28 with 3:13 left in the quarter. Greater Latrobe regrouped and started to find its feel from the outside, as the Lady Wildcats finished the quarter with a 10-4 run to recapture a seven-point lead, 39-32, after three quarters. Snyder heated up late in the quarter with back-to-back three-pointers and another bucket for eight points in the third.
Greater Latrobe pushed its lead back to double digits 97 seconds into the fourth quarter on buckets by Dominick, Snyder and Rafferty. Penn Hills tried one last push, and the Lady Indians got the lead back to nine points, but they couldn’t create any additional momentum, as the Greater Latrobe defense came up with deflections and turnovers on multiple late possessions.
Greater Latrobe extended the lead to 14 points twice down the stretch on buckets by Snyder and Rafferty before closing the game on a mini-delay to secure the 13-point victory.
———
GREATER LATROBE (57)
Rafferty 5-2-12; Dominick 4-6-14; Watson 1-2-4; Snyder 7-2-19; Straigis 3-1-7; Berk 0-0-0; Blossey 0-1-1; Toy 0-0-0; Bodnar 0-0-0; Bauer 0-0-0; Deist 0-0-0; Kroenwetter 0-0-0; Johnson 0-0-0. Totals, 20-14(22)—57
PENN HILLS (44)
Thomas 0-0-0; Moten 0-0-0; Roberson 3-2-9; Pugliese 6-3-17; Pardal 0-0-0; Todd 0-0-0; Socolone 0-0-0; Coleman 0-2-2; Crawford 6-1-13; Short 0-0-0; Vanstory 0-0-0; Wade 1-0-3; Epperson 0-0-0. Totals, 16-8(16)—44
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 13 13 13 18 — 57 Penn Hills 2 12 18 12 — 44
Three-point field goals: Snyder-3; Pugliese-2, Roberson, Wade
