‘Tis the season of high school playoff basketball, and the Derry Area boys’ team is ready to go.
A trip to the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs for a second consecutive season pits No. 11 seed Derry Area against No. 6 Belle Vernon Area on Wednesday (8 p.m.) at Fox Chapel High School.
The Trojans (7-15 overall, 4-6 Section 1-AAAA) enter the playoffs having faced its share of adversity throughout the season in coping with loss and injury.
In late-January head coach Tom Esposito’s father-in-law passed away, followed shortly after by the death of Wendy Jones, mother of Trojans’ junior forward Sam Jones. On top of that, add senior guard Justin Huss’ season-ending leg injury in late-December and you have a season riddled with adversity.
But Esposito says it’s all brought the players closer together ahead of their playoff game.
“We are so close to one another. The guys — we’re like one. We’re like a family,” Esposito said. “And we’re all there to support each other and pick each other up.”
The Trojans’ coach hopes that the “unfortunate situations” his team has undergone will help them on the court Wednesday night.
“Whenever we’re dealing with adversity on the court, our guys know they have a brother behind them,” he added. “In our scouting report, I put something like, ‘We are one together.’”
Derry Area, which claimed the fourth and final playoff spot in its section, will have its hands full with the Leopards, who enter the playoffs with a 16-6 overall record. Belle Vernon Area went 8-2 in WPIAL Class 4A Section 3, finishing runner-up behind Uniontown.
But the Trojans haven’t been thinking about their opponent’s record in the practices leading up to their playoff game.
“Practices have been very energetic,” Esposito said. “The guys are bringing energy, enthusiasm and intensity to practices.
“Quite frankly, they’re probably the best practices we’ve had all year.”
Esposito said his team was able to watch film on Belle Vernon Area, noting the Leopards’ quickness and athleticism. Containing Belle Vernon Area sophomore guard Kevin Whitlock from behind the arc will be key to Derry Area’s success, Esposito says.
“Their point guard, Whitlock, is extremely quick and has a great handle of the basketball. He has great court vision and a pretty high basketball IQ,” he commented.
“Additionally, the Trojans’ defense faces a threat inside the paint. Their two post players inside are like left tackles. They are very strong...big-bodied,” Esposito said. “They like to use their body in the paint, and find positions for entry passes and attack the glass.”
That means the Trojans will look to 6-foot-4-inch junior forward Sam Jones to protect the glass. Jones leads Derry Area with 112 rebounds while chipping in 5.8 points per game.
“When they’re not in their dribble-drive offense, the Leopards “scrappy defense” likes to pressure and trap, Esposito adds.
Although DA had the opportunity to play a scrimmage before their playoff game, the Trojans’ head coach opted to focus on improving weaknesses the team encountered during the regular season.
The extra practices to implement a game-plan against Belle Vernon Area gives Esposito confidence that his team is ready to go.
“I think we have a very good game-plan for the style of play Belle Vernon employs,” Esposito said. “...if we’re patient and we don’t waste possessions. We have a challenge on defense in defending the dribble-drive and kick-outs for threes. Most importantly is, we cannot stop playing defense, and we (need to) rebound the basketball.”
Derry Area enters the playoffs led in scoring by senior guard Aiden Bushey, who averages 20.4 points per game. Fellow senior Tanner Nicely’s 11.5 points per game is second-most among available players.
The Trojans will also look to their senior leaders on the floor Wednesday night.
“We bonded very well through the adversity we have faced...And that’s a credit to Aiden and Tanner when Justin went down,” Esposito said.
Junior Josh Ulery and sophomore Tyson Webb have played key roles in Derry Area’s backcourt since Huss’ injury. Esposito confirmed that Huss won’t be available against Belle Vernon Area.
“We’re not going to replace a player like Justin with everything he brought to the court for our basketball team. But Josh and Tyson have done a very good job with the talents they have to fill some of the void,” the head coach added.
Derry Area relies on point guard Ryan Bushey, who leads the Trojans in steals (62) and assists (84), to pace the team offensively. The junior averaged 8.8 points per game during the regular season.
“Ryan has to be able to withstand the pressure he’’ going to face, and be a floor general that I expect him to be,” Esposito said.
In 2018-19, Derry Area suffered a first-round 59-45 defeat to Blackhawk. This year, the Trojans enter the first round with playoff experience under their belt.
“Our entire team has been on the big stage like last year in the playoffs,” Esposito said. “Aiden and Tanner, I expect to really step up as senior leaders and for Ryan to take care of the basketball and play under control. And hopefully the rest takes care of itself and everyone follows.”
Preparation is key in playoff basketball, and the DA head coach feels his squad has done their part.
“The guys are very focused and they are understanding the game-plan,” Esposito said.
“I implemented a new part of the game-plan each day. And just about everything is in.
“They understand it, and they understand how we have to play to hopefully be successful.”
If the Trojans beat Belle Vernon Area, they will face No. 3 seed Quaker Valley, which shared the Section 2-AAAA title with Blackhawk, in the district quarterfinals on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
