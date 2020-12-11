Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced a temporary shutdown of high school and youth athletics one day after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) cleared the way for winter sports to begin.
The three-week, limited-time mitigation efforts take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning and remain in effect until 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Wolf said his decision was made to curb the current spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), in addition to keeping hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed throughout the holiday season, among other measures.
The Greater Latrobe boys basketball team will be in action tonight, a day prior to the shutdown, as will the swimming and diving teams. The Wildcats will visit Butler Area during a 7:30 p.m. exhibition tonight, while the Greater Latrobe swimming and diving team travels to Penn Hills for a 6 p.m. start.
Those are the final two local athletic events on the schedule in 2020.
“We’re going to play at Butler; we’re going to swim at Penn Hills, and then that’s it,” Greater Latrobe athletic director Mears said.
Mears added that the annual Powerade Wrestling Tournament — one of the most prestigious and toughest in the country — was also postponed and could be rescheduled for January. It was originally scheduled for Dec. 28-29 at the Monroeville Convention Center.
“That tournament is of huge importance,” Mears said. “That’s recruiting and colleges watching.”
The PIAA, on Wednesday, allowed individual school districts to make the decision on local athletics, despite a request from the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA) and Pennsylvania Principals Association (PPA) to delay the start of the season.
Wolf made that announcement to overrule the PIAA’s decision and pause the start of the winter sports season the following day. Teams can return to practice on Jan. 4, but cannot play a game until Jan. 8 at the earliest because of PIAA practice requirements following an extended shutdown.
Wolf’s order pauses all sports, including public schools, nonpublic, private, club, travel, recreational, intermural and intramural. Professional or collegiate athletics can continue in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state Department of Health, but fans are not permitted to attend events.
“The (PPA) is recommending a delay to the start of the winter sports season,” Wolf said in a release. “The surge in cases among school-age children increases the risk that asymptomatic participants will spread the virus at a game or practice, in the locker room, while traveling to and from events, or at team meals, parties or other gatherings.”
Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller said the district has been anticipating a pause in athletics for the last several weeks because of the increases in COVID-19 cases.
Miller explained that around late October or early November, schools were asked by the WPIAL whether it supported starting winter sports on time or delaying the season. At the time, Miller said, the number of cases, deaths and ICU patients weren’t substantial. But circumstances have changed since then.
“I think a lot of people are relieved to pause for a short while,” Miller said. “Hopefully, the new restrictions will lower the case numbers and we can return in January.
“I think everyone, especially kids, would benefit from a distraction such as sports during this time.”
Wesley Siko, Ligonier Valley athletic director, said that Wolf’s decision was “a bit of a shock,” but not totally unexpected.
“All we can do now is prepare and be ready for when we are allowed to restart practices,” Siko said.
Mears said that the current challenge is to keep athletes in sync with some type of training.
“We’re going to do a lot of virtual training ... some conditioning and lifting sessions put together by our strength and conditioning coaches,” Mears said. “We’re going to meet virtually every day at 3 p.m. You can’t go anywhere ... you can’t go to a gym, but we want to be ready when we go back on Jan. 4.”
Mears, who is also the district’s wrestling coach, noted that it will be difficult to maintain weight within his sport, while basketball players must adjust to the rhythm of the game. Swimming and diving competitors also have challenges getting their mileage and dive practices in without a pool.
“It’s hard because you’re asking a group of high school athletes to train like college kids,” Mears said. “It’s not going to be easy for anybody, and who knows if Jan. 4 is really, truly the return date because the numbers could get worse.”
One area of solace Mears told his athletes is that high schools throughout the state are dealing with the same situation, so there’s no competitive advantage.
“We will guide them through it, but they’re going to have to be mature enough to do this on their own,” Mears said. “I think the programs that are successful will be the ones who stay in touch rather than letting kids roam out there.”
