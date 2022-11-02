The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team suffered its first loss of the 2022 season, unfortunately, it came in the semifinals of the WPIAL playoffs Tuesday at Gateway High School.
The Lady Wildcats met up with a team that was on a roll, as the Cinderella No. 10 South Fayette Lions were coming off a victory over the No. 2-seed Hampton just two days ago.
“We didn’t play our best tonight,” Greater Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski said. “We could not serve/receive very well. We could not overcome the height of their middle. We just couldn’t do the things we needed to stop her. It allowed them to feed off of things. They gained the momentum 3/4 of the way through that first set and they kept it all night long.”
Greater Latrobe jumped out early in set one but could not stop a mid-set rally by South Fayette and allowed the Lions to claw back into the set. From that point on it was a point-for-point battle with the Lions prevailing 24-26. Set two was another close contest with Latrobe having opportunities to even the match, but those opportunities were not capitalized upon, and by a 22-25 score South Fayette was up two sets to none.
In set three the Wildcats were in a hole early but battled their way back into the set in the late stages to take a 23-22 advantage when South Fayette went to their middle hitter for offense, and she did not disappoint scoring two points to take a 24-23 advantage. Latrobe would answer with a set-saving kill from its middle hitter, and then go on to take the set with the next two points at 26-24.
“Even (set three) was a struggle and we had to come from way behind to win that,” Vosefski said. “It is a long season. We’ve had some injuries, but no excuses. They played a heck of a match.
Hopefully, they will do well in the finals.”
In set four the Wildcats could not get any rhythm from the start and played catchup for the entire set. The Lions cruised to a 25-12 victory, ending the Wildcats run at a WPIAL finals appearance.
Scoring for Latrobe was led by senior middle hitter Emma Blair who recorded 12 kills on the night with fellow middle hitter senior Paige Watson accounting for nine kills. Watson along with senior right-side hitter Ryley Quinn led the varsity squad in blocks with four apiece. Senior outside hitter Maya Krehlik collected seven kills while her sister junior Ava Krehlik recorded six kills. The balance of the Greater Latrobe scoring was turned in by senior setter Lily Fenton with five kills and Ryley Quinn with four.
Additional scoring was provided by Fenton and Ava Krehlik who accounted for two service aces each.
Setting up the Wildcat hitters was Lily Fenton from her setters’ position, where she dished out 41 assists taking her career total to 1,423.
The Wildcat’s defense was paced by senior libero Giovanna Jones who recorded 13 digs in the contest. Maya Krehlik and Fenton were next in the stats with dig totals of nine and eight with a combined 16 additional digs turned in by Gabby Sukay (6), Chiara Mongelluzzo (5), Ava Krehlik (4) and Izzy Trice (1)
The Wildcats finished the WPIAL phase of their season with an 18-1 overall record and now prepare for play to start in the PIAA state playoffs next week.
“We don’t know yet (if we get Elle Snyder back for states),” Vosefski said. “It doesn’t help that (Fenton) twisted her ankle too. She is so darn tough that she would never come out of this game.”
It is not the end that was envisioned but Vosefski knows the season exceeded any expectations he had at the beginning.
“At the beginning of the season, I could not tell you what I envisioned,” he said. “This is above and beyond what we had hoped for. Granted it wasn’t the storyline to end it, but I’m just so damned proud of these girls.”
