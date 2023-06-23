St. Joe’s starting pitcher Brody Chismar fired a four-inning no-hitter Wednesday, June 21, as the Owls (16-3) lit up Heat Siphon (6-11) for a 15-0 shutout victory in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Chismar went the distance on the mound as he struck out five batters and walked five but did not give up any hits.
St. Joe’s plated four runs in the top of the first inning, seven runs in the second, and two each in the third and fourth frames to earn a 15-0 shutout win over the Pumpers.
Chismar helped out his cause on the mound as he was 3 for 4 at the plate with one double and three runs scored for the Owls. Jayden Struble was 2 for 2 with one double and two runs scored, and teammate Robert Visnick was 2 for 3, scoring three runs for St. Joe’s. Joey Bonomo also enjoyed a multi-hit performance at the plate as he was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Josh Short and Carter Urban were both 1 for 3 with one run scored for St. Joe’s, while teammate Parker Hannah added a single in the winning effort. Sam Hochard scored two runs for the Owls and teammate Ethan Kaylor added one.
Noah Skoloda took the loss on the mound for the Pumpers as he struck out one batter but walked seven. He was relieved by Preston Donovan, who fanned five and walked a pair. Levi Moser closed out the game for Heat Siphon as he struck out one batter.
The Owls played a clean game in the field but the Pumpers committed two errors in the loss.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
