The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team fell 77-41 to host Chatham University in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday.
The Bearcat offense struggled throughout against the conference leaders, shooting just 33% from the field, including a 1-for-13 mark from behind the arc. Conversely, the Cougars shot 44% from the floor and connected on 12 three-pointers.
Nelson Etuk scored 12 points to lead the Bearcats, while Davon Jackson came off the bench to score six points. Etuk also accounted for all of SVC’s output from the foul line, as he went 4-for-5.
Martinez also led St. Vincent (2-12, 1-7 PAC) with three assists, while Etuk recorded two of his team’s five steals.
Chatham (10-1, 5-1) was led on the evening by Ben Pollock, who had 19 points and 13 rebounds.
The Bearcats will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit Bethany College at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
ST. VINCENT (41)
Etuk 4-4-12; Jones 2-0-4; Millien 2-0-4; Martinez 1-0-2; Fields 0-0-0; Jackson 3-0-6; Bosco 2-0-5; Drotleff 1-0-2; Dunsey 1-0-2; Farling 1-0-2; Harden 1-0-2; Jennings 0-0-0; Yagoub 0-0-0; Bugallo 0-0-0. Totals, 18-4(5)—41
CHATHAM (77) Pollock 8-3-19; Cintron 6-0-15; Potter 4-2-14; Boyer 1-0-3; Gartley 1-0-2; Fiumara 5-0-14; Conley 2-1-5; Butler 1-0-3; McLaughlin 1-0-2; Bomar 0-0-0; Lavernia 0-0-0; Erceg 0-0-0; Stevenson 0-0-0; Beyer 0-0-0; J. Tebay 0-0-0; Reiter 0-0-0; N. Tebay 0-0-0. Totals, 29-7(9)—77 Three-point field goals: SVC: Bosco; CH: Potter, Fiumara-4; Cintron 3; Butler Halftime: Chatham, 40-13
