The Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball playoffs got underway Monday night with No. 5 seed Chatham and No. 6 Waynesburg collecting first-round wins.
Chatham (15-10) picked up an 69-63 victory over No. 8 Geneva (3-21) while Waynesburg (8-18) claimed a 79-65 win over No. 7 Bethany, W.Va. (6-20).
In Wednesday’s quarterfinal round, Waynesburg will travel to face No. 3 seed Westminster (19-6) while Chatham will play at No. 4 seed Washington & Jefferson (16-9).
With the league’s double-bye format, No. 1 seed St. Vincent (19-6) and No. 2 seed Grove City (23-2) automatically advance to the tournament’s semifinal round, which will be hosted by SVC on Friday. Grove City will face off against the Westminster-Waynesburg winner Friday at 5:30 p.m, followed by St. Vincent hosting the W&J-Chatham winner at 7:30 pm.
The start time of Saturday’s title game is slated for 5 p.m.
The winner of the PAC playoffswill receive the league’s automatic qualifying bid to this year’s NCAA Division III Championships. Forty-three conferences have been granted automatic qualification to this year’s 64-team championship.
The selected Division III teams, as well as the first- and second-round site selections, will be announced next Monday, March 2, at 2:30 p.m. on ncaa.com. First- and second -ound games are scheduled for March 6-7.
PAC Women’s Basketball Championships First Round No. 5 Chatham 69 No. 8 Geneva 63
Graduate-transfer guard Emily Ondo paced No. 5 Chatham in Monday’s win, finishing with a 21-point, 20-rebound double-double. It was her league-leading 15th of the season. Sophomore guard Kaitlyn Fertig chipped in with 20 points, nine rebounds and six steals while first-year guard Riley D’Angelo added 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Chatham made 14 three-pointers in the win, including 10 in the first half. Freshman guard Isabella Roth buried a three-pointer late in the first quarter to give No. 8 Geneva a 22-19 lead going into the second. Junior guard Emily Melnek hit a three-pointer with 7:13 remaining in the second to push Geneva’s lead to seven, 31-24. However, Chatham ended the quarter on an 18-3 run to carry a 42-34 lead into the half. Junior forward Brittani Smith connected on a pair of free throws with 4:40 to play in the third to extend Chatham’s lead to 11 at 51-40. A D’Angelo trey with 7:39 left in regulation gave Chatham a 65-51 lead, but Geneva used an 11-0 run over the next 4:51 to cut the deficit to three, 65-62. Geneva junior forward Lauren Tipton posted a 23-point, 17-rebound double-double, her 14th of the year. Melnek added 22 points and seven boards.
No. 6 Waynesburg 79 No. 7 Bethany 65
Sophomore forward Brooke Fuller led No. 6 Waynesburg with a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double. It was her 10th of the year. She finished 8-of-12 from the field. Senior guard Alli DeLaney chipped in with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists while senior guard Erin Joyce and junior guard Elena McDermott each finished with 11. Waynesburg led by as many as 11 (20-9) in the first quarter before a 10-0 run by No. 7 Bethany pulled it back to within one, 20-19. Junior guards Allison Kuhn and Haylie Glasshit three-pointers for the Bison during the run. Down two, 36-34, with 1:43 left in the second quarter, freshman forward Leighton Croft and sophomore guard Kacey Kastroll drained three-pointers to give Waynesburg a 40-36 lead going into the half. Waynesburg outscored Bethany, 22-9, over the first 7:12 of the third and led 66-49 going into the fourth. A 10-1 Bethany run to start the fourth trimmed Waynesburg’s lead to eight, 67-59, but the Jackets stretched it back to as many as 16 (79-63) before claiming the 14-point victory. Sophomore guard Courtney Walker led the Bison with 22 points and four rebounds. lass added 14 points, three rebounds and three assists.
