The St. Vincent women’s soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 4-0 loss at Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Chatham University Tuesday.

The defeat knocked the Bearcats out of PAC playoff contention and ended their season with a 6-7-3 overall record and a 2-5-3 conference mark. Chatham improved to 10-3-3 overall and 6-2-2 in league play.

