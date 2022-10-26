The St. Vincent women’s soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 4-0 loss at Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Chatham University Tuesday.
The defeat knocked the Bearcats out of PAC playoff contention and ended their season with a 6-7-3 overall record and a 2-5-3 conference mark. Chatham improved to 10-3-3 overall and 6-2-2 in league play.
The Bearcats were out-shot 21-4 by a strong Cougar squad, while the hosts took 13 of the game’s 14 corner kicks.
Sophomore Maggie Perkins made a career-high 10 saves for St. Vincent, playing all 90 minutes in goal.
All four of St. Vincent’s shots were on goal, one each by Grace Lamborne, Tanisha Grewal, Jessica Persin and Morgan Klingeman.
The Cougars jumped out to an early lead with two goals in a three-minute span midway through the first half, with Maggie Toomey scoring at the 14:16 mark and Ainsley Smith at 16:59. Morgan Anderson’s strike in the 34th minute would then stake Chatham out to a 3-0 halftime lead.
Ainsley Smith’s goal, scored on a corner kick in the 58th minute, closed out the game’s scoring.
The Chatham contest marked the final match in the careers of St. Vincent seniors Jessica Persin, Kylie Albertson and Bella Ely. Under first-year head coach Bryan Butler, the Bearcats’ six wins marked their most in a season since the 2015 campaign (8).
