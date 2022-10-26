The St. Vincent men’s soccer team was defeated, 2-0, at Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Chatham University in each team’s 2022 season finale Tuesday.
In a defensive-themed affair, the Bearcats (5-9-4, 1-6-3 PAC) out-shot the Cougars (3-10-3, 2-6-2) by a 10-6 margin, but were unable to find the net in the shutout loss.
Six different players tallied at least one shot for St. Vincent, led by a game-high five from Eduardo Richa. Kameron Rock started in goal for the Bearcats and made two saves in 88 minutes of play, before giving way to senior Shane Piper, who closed out the final game of his collegiate career.
In an evenly played first half, St. Vincent recorded three shots in the opening 13 minutes, but Chatham found the scoreboard first, with Landro Nasso scoring on an unassisted tally with just under 20 minutes left until the intermission. The teams traded four corner kicks and two shots over the final 16 minutes of the half, but the score would remain 1-0 at the break.
The Bearcats and Cougars combined for just two shots in the opening 27 minutes of the second half, before it appeared that the visitors were primed to score the equalizer. With 17:41 left to play, a shot from SVC’s Coeurich Pierre was saved. Less than a minute later, Jalani Campbell appeared to score the game-tying goal on a leaping header in front, but the play was whistled offside.
St. Vincent’s offense continued to apply heavy pressure in its offensive end, recording four shots in a six-minute span, but it was Chatham who scored the next goal, with Nasso’s second strike making it 2-0 with 1:57 left to play to quash the Bearcat comeback bid.
The Chatham bout marked the final game in the careers of SVC seniors Piper, Sean Knipp and Joshua Canty. Under first-year coach Matt Davis, the Bearcats totaled their most wins in a season since the 2014 campaign.
