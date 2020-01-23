Visiting Chatham defeated the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team, 95-80, during a chippy Presidents Athletic Conference men’s basketball game on Wednesday.
The Bearcats drop to 4-4 in the PAC and 9-8 overall. Chatham improves to 6-2 and 11-6.
With the game tied at 2, the Cougars scored the next seven points to take a 9-2 lead. After Shemar Bennett laid one in from the post, Chatham rattled off eight more points to go up, 17-3, at the 16:31-mark of the first half. Bennett scored the next basket, but Chatham once again went on a run of seven to lead by 18 (24-6).
SVC ended the run with layups from Josh Duda and Andrew Reed to cut the deficit to 13, but Chatham extended its lead back to 15 before Duda hit a three-point shot followed by layups from Collin Neville and Drew Normandin to pull the Bearcats within eight (26-18) at the 9:42-mark.
The Cougars hit a three to answer, but Cletus Helton responded with one of his own as Normandin made a free throw to cut the score to 29-22 with 8:50 to go in the first half. That was the closest St. Vincent got to the lead.
After Chatham extended it to double digits once again, both teams traded baskets for the remainder of the half with the Cougars ahead, 50-37, at the break.
Andrew Reed got the scoring started for SVC in the second half with two free throws. Despite Chatham going back up by 13, the Bearcats netted seven straight as Helton scored four of them to pull the team to six points of the lead. Chatham hit a three on the ensuing possession, and that’s when things got a little out of control.
After a turnover by St. Vincent, there was a small scrum on the court for the ball with a foul called on Stephen. After the whistle, the action continued with the officials having to separate both teams. Technical fouls were assessed to A.J. Myers of Chatham and Stephen of SVC. From there, the game settled.
Up, 55-46, the Cougars increased their advantage to 11 with 15:40 to go. SVC trimmed the deficit to six after three-consecutive points from Bennett and a Stephen layup over three defenders.
Chatham grew the margin to 11 once again and then eventually 12. Reed scored four unanswered points to bring the Bearcats within eight, but SVC struggled to get the difference any smaller.
Both teams went back and forth until the 3:54-mark in the second half as Duda hit a three to make it 81-72. On the way up the court, Marcos Cintron of Chatham and Stephen were both were given technical fouls following a brief tussle. Being the second technical for Stephen, he was ejected from the game.
Play resumed as Bennett scored in the paint to make it a seven-point ballgame but the Cougars hit a three to go back up 10 (84-74). Twenty seconds later, Duda was called for a flagrant one foul that allowed the Cougars to shoot two free throws and keep the possession. They capitalized on both opportunities and led, 88-74, with 2:32 left and went on to win by 15.
Bennett led all Bearcats with 18 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Reed scored 15 while Normandin added 12 points off the bench.
SVC out rebounded Chatham, 36-32, but turned the ball over 12 times compared to seven.
St. Vincent kicks off the second half of PAC play, 3 p.m. Saturday at Washington & Jefferson.
——— CHATHAM (95)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.