The District 6 playoff journey is set to begin for the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team.
As for area divers, championship weekend begins tonight.
Top-seeded Ligonier Valley will host No. 8 Cambria Heights today in a District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal-round game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Also, the WPIAL Diving Championships will take place today and Saturday.
Derry Area divers will compete in the Class AA Diving Championships, which are set for today at South Park High School, while Greater Latrobe divers participate in the Class AAA Diving Championships on Saturday at North Allegheny High School in Wexford.
If Ligonier Valley (21-2) wins its boys’ basketball game tonight, the Rams advance to the District 6 Class 3A semifinals on Tuesday against either No. 4 West Shamokin (17-5) or No. 5 Penns Valley (14-8) at a site and time to be determined.
The District 6 Class 3A championship game is scheduled for next Friday (Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.) at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson. The top four teams qualify for the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs that begin on Saturday, March 7.
Last year, Ligonier Valley advanced to the District 6 Class 3A championship game for the second straight season, but the Rams fell, 68-64, in overtime against then-top-seeded Richland. The Rams eventually lost in the opening round of the state playoffs, 84-68, against Beaver Falls, the No. 5 team out of the WPIAL.
A year earlier, Ligonier Valley captured its first District 6 boys’ basketball championship in program history with a four-point win. It was LV’s first appearance in a district title basketball game in 31 years.
Ligonier Valley enters this year’s district playoffs on an 18-game winning streak. The Rams’ last loss came two months ago in the fifth game of the season on Dec. 13 against Susquehannock in the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic.
Earlier this month, Ligonier Valley captured its third consecutive District 6 Heritage Conference championship, defeating Homer-Center in the title game at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
That championship on Feb. 7 was the last time Ligonier Valley took the court in game action, a 13-day layoff.
Cambria Heights (11-12) defeated No. 9 Philipsburg-Osceola, 60-49, during a first-round game in the District 6 playoffs on Tuesday. On the other side of the bracket, Westmont-Hilltop (18-4) is the No. 2 seed, while defending district champion Richland (14-7) is seeded No. 3.
The top six girls and boys in Class AA and the top five in Class AAA automatically advance to the PIAA State Swimming and Diving Championships, which run from March 11-14 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.
Ali Cowan and Ashley Baker will compete for the Derry Area girls, while Cameron Washburn and Jakob Riggle participate on the boys’ side.
Cowan, a junior, ended her sophomore season with a ninth-place finish at the PIAA Class AA Diving Championships. She placed fifth and qualified for the state meet during last year’s WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships.
Last month, Cowan finished third at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Diving Championships.
Cowan enters this season’s WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships ranked No. 2 behind Central Valley’s Alexa Gonczi.
Washburn, a senior, placed fourth at last month’s WCCA Diving Championships. Washburn is currently ranked fourth entering the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships while Riggle, a senior, is seeded No. 9. Baker, a freshman, is seeded No. 11 entering the girls’ diving championships.
Jordyn Miller and Lauren Bisignani will compete for the Greater Latrobe girls in the WPIAL Class AAA meet while Clay McClintock is part of the event on the boys’ side.
Miller and Bisignani took eighth and ninth, respectively, during last season’s WPIAL Class AAA Diving Championships. Miller is seeded No. 5 entering this year’s WPIAL Class AAA Diving Championships while Bisignani is ranked No. 7.
Last month, Miller won the girls WCCA Diving Championships while Bisignani came in second. McClintock is seeded No. 12 in the boys’ competition. He finished fifth at last month’s WCCA Diving Championships.
