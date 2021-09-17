Hope Cerny led the Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team to a 1-0 victory against Oakland Catholic during a WPIAL Class 2A game played Thursday at Rossi Field.
The Lady Wildcats controlled possession for most of the first two quarters, which culminated with the lone goal of the game, scored by Cerny.
Josie Straigis had the assist, while a solid defensive effort made Cerny’s goal stand, allowing the Lady Wildcats to come away with the one-goal victory. Valentina Rossi made two saves in goal, as the Lady Wildcats led 14-2 in shots and 3-2 in penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity played to a 1-1 tie. Emily Schrum scored the lone goal, assisted by Emma Herrington. McKenna Brackney made two saves in goal.
Greater Latrobe (2-0, 2-1) will host Hempfield Area, a WPIAL Class 3A team, 8 p.m. Monday, for Senior Night at Rossi Field.
