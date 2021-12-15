The Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team was outrun early by visiting Greensburg Central Catholic and couldn’t muster the scoring depth to rally, falling to the Centurions, 74-44, in Tuesday night’s non-conference contest.
Ryan Appleby sank a trio of layups in transition to get the Centurions started and Brevan Williams put down a fast-break dunk as the visitors opened with an 11-0 run.
“We knew they were going to get the ball down the floor quickly, but we still missed a few shots and didn’t get people back,” Ligonier Valley head coach Tim Gustin said. “They ran us out of the gym, literally. They were down the floor before we knew what was happening.”
Surrendering easy transition opportunities has become a bit of a troubling trend for Ligonier Valley in the season’s early stages, according to Gustin.
“Right now, our problem is transition. Valley and Greensburg Central Catholic both just ran us into the ground getting down the floor too quickly for us,” he said. “We’re going to have to look at some film and see what we’ve got to do to get someone back and help take away those easy baskets. You can’t give those up, especially against a good team like Greensburg Central Catholic.”
Down a pair of starters entering Tuesday’s tilt, the Rams (1-2) couldn’t keep pace with the Centurions’ transition game and couldn’t climb out of the early hole. Ligonier Valley played without seniors Jacob Hollick and Dylan Rhoades, both injured Saturday, Gustin said.
“They’re both out with injuries and it’s going to be a couple weeks before they’re back,” Gustin said. “They’re two starters who were supposed to come back from last year and they both got hurt in Saturday’s game. We kind of just threw a lineup together and saw what happened, because all summer and all fall we’ve been working with those two in the lineup.”
Hot perimeter shooting helped GCC grow its lead to 24-10 by the end of the first quarter as Dylan Parsons hit two shots from far beyond the arc and Williams added another. Parsons converted another long 3-pointer in the second quarter as the Centurions stretched their lead to 42-19 at halftime.
“Over the weekend, we watched both of their games and we didn’t see them really shoot a lot of threes, so we didn’t over-contest on them too much because they have such good screens inside and try to work the ball inside so well,” Gustin said. “We were trying to take away some of that, but (Parsons) knocked those down and that just extended us out even more.”
Ligonier Valley senior Matthew Marinchak led all scorers with 19 points. Ligonier Valley celebrated and recognized Marinchak for scoring 1,000 career points. He became the 13th player in school history to reach the milestone during a double-overtime win on Saturday.
Haden Sierocky joined Marinchak in double-figures with 11. Sierocky’s development as a secondary scoring threat will be important for the Rams, especially with Hollick and Rhoades unavailable, Gustin said.
“He hasn’t played basketball in a couple years, so he’s gradually trusting his ability and realizing he can be a scorer for us,” Gustin said of Sierocky. “Getting in 11 points for him today was a nice addition for us.”
Appleby rode his hot start in transition to a team-high 16 points, while Williams added 14. Dylan Parsons hit three 3-pointers on his way to a 12-point night, and Anthony Smelka chipped in 10 points for the Centurions.
Ligonier Valley hosts South Allegheny at 7:15 p.m. Friday in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
——— GBG CENTRAL CATHOLIC (74)
Appleby 7-2-16; Williams 6-1-14; Parsons 4-1-12; Smelka 5-0-10; Turner 4-0-8; Alvarez 3-0-6; Walker 1-1-4; Gallagher 1-0-3; Sherwin 0-1-1; Riley 0-0-0. Totals, 31-6(8)—74
LIGONIER VALLEY (44)
Marinchak 7-4-19; Sierocky 4-3-11; Dillaman 2-0-5; Kondisko 2-0-5; Higgins 1-0-2; Grzywinski 1-0-2; Tunstal 0-0-0; Pleskovich 0-0-0; P Hollick 0-0-0; Brugler 0-0-0; J Jablunovsky 0-0-0; M Jablunovsky 0-0-0. Totals, 17-7(13)—44
Score by Quarters
Greensburg CC 24 18 19 13 — 74 Ligonier Valley 10 9 11 14 — 44
Three-point field goals: Parson-3, Williams, Walker, Gallagher; Marinchak, Dillman, Kondisko
