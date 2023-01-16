The St. Vincent women’s basketball team played host to Geneva in a PAC matchup Saturday, where the Bearcats came away with a convincing 88-63 victory for their seventh consecutive win.
Emily Cavacini led the way for the Bearcats’ scoring a career-high 30 points while grabbing eight rebounds and picking up two assists. Ella Marconi had a big day as well, as she recorded a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Lizzie Bender was the second Bearcat to post a double-double, posting career highs of 18 points and 13 rebounds. Emily Thompson was a fourth SVC scorer in double figures with 11 points, while Alana Winkler posted career highs of nine rebounds and nine assists in the win.
The Bearcats controlled the early stages of the first quarter, holding a 9-2 lead two minutes into the game. The Golden Tornadoes stormed back with an 11-4 run to tie the game up at 13-13. Both teams traded the next couple of baskets as the game remained tied at 17-17. Geneva ended the quarter on a 6-2 run, taking a 23-19 lead into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, SVC stormed out of the gates scoring the first 11 points to take a 31-23 lead with a little over halfway to go in the frame. Over the next four minutes, the teams traded baskets with SVC still holding an eight-point lead at 37-29 with 2:18 to play in the half. St. Vincent then closed out the half on a 6-1 run that spanned over two minutes to take a 43-30 lead into the halftime break. After trailing at the close of the first quarter, SVC outscored Geneva 24-7 in the second frame en route to a 13-point lead at the half. St. Vincent carried its strong second-quarter performance into the second half. In the first two-plus minutes of the third quarter, the Bearcats increased their lead to 51-34 after an 8-4 run to open the quarter. Geneva cut into the lead slightly, but SVC’s lead throughout the rest of the quarter hovered between 12-15 points as the Bearcats took a 63-51 advantage into the fourth.
SVC continued to roll in the final frame, opening up the fourth quarter on a 17-3 run that spanned more than six minutes to open up an 80-54 lead. St. Vincent increased that lead to 27, their largest lead of the day at 88-61 after clearing out the bench. The Bearcats played strong the remainder of the quarter to secure their seventh straight win, 88-63.
The Bearcats shot 39.2% from the field (29-74), including 6-of-13 (46.2%) from beyond the three-point line. St. Vincent also converted 24 out of 34 attempts from the free throw line, a 70.6% clip. SVC had a nice afternoon on the glass, out-rebounding the Golden Tornadoes by a wide 69-39 margin and converting 25 second-chance points.
SVC’s strong defensive effort continued as well, holding Geneva to 27% from both the field and the three-point line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.