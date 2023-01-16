The St. Vincent women’s basketball team played host to Geneva in a PAC matchup Saturday, where the Bearcats came away with a convincing 88-63 victory for their seventh consecutive win.

Emily Cavacini led the way for the Bearcats’ scoring a career-high 30 points while grabbing eight rebounds and picking up two assists. Ella Marconi had a big day as well, as she recorded a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.