Understand that some things were already going to be up in the air for Bob Kovalcin.
And he’s the most successful head coach in Greater Latrobe girls’ softball history.
But it’s been eight years since Kovalcin last coached the Wildcats. When he stepped down in 2012, after nine seasons that included — among other things — three WPIAL championships (2007, ’08, ’11), two other appearances in the district title game and two runner-up finishes in the state, he did so to watch his daughter play in college at Catawba and moved to North Carolina.
“I didn’t come back just to coach. We won before and I think we can win again,” Kovalcin stated.
Now back in the area and semi-retired, Kovalcin said the decision to return to coaching was an easy one.
“I have the time to do it. And I love doing it,” he expressed.
“It’s my passion. I just wanted to get back into it.”
Kovalcin replaces Rick Kozusko, who retired after three years. During that time, Kozusko was able to carry on that tradition as Greater Latrobe advanced to the WPIAL championship game and state playoffs twice while qualifying for the playoffs all three times, bringing it to 14 straight years.
And last year started out like the vast majority of the others with the Wildcats winning their first eight games and 10 of 11. But they lost five of seven to end the regular season, in part because their top two pitchers were not around — one leaving the team and the second having been injured.
GL was able to hang on and secure the fourth and final WPIAL playoff spot in Class 5A Section 1 at 8-6. However, it was an earlier-than-usual exit from the district playoffs when the Lady Wildcats — the lowest seed in the 14-team field — lost (4-1) to No. 3 Hampton in the first round and finished 12-7 overall.
Now, there’s one other thing to consider. With schools closed across the state because of the coronavirus outbreak for at least this week and next, there’s some uncertainly when — or even if — the season will be held.
“I can see it being maybe two or three weeks. That would slow it down and give the medical people time to catch up and get a handle on it,” Kovalcin offered.
“But no one has an answer for that right now. We would all have to deal with that if the time comes.
“I have no idea what would happen. It sounds like we could be dealing with this for awhile, but no one really knows.”
Greater Latrobe also graduated two key players — catcher Makayla Munchinski, the team’s leading hitter (.347) who also had 14 runs batted in along with five doubles and four home runs, and first-baseman Jordan Novak (.338, seven RBI, four doubles) — from that team. But several others return, one being the pitcher who went 9-2 with a 1.39 earned run average and 142 strikeouts in less than 71 innings.
She is junior Jordan Tallman. And Kovalcin also said that junior Emily Schmucker (2-4, 6.00 ERA, 18 strikeouts in a little more than 30 innings), who was pressed into duty last season, will also pitch.
“I told her (Tallman) that we just can’t do that,” Kovalcin said of going with only one arm. “It’s too much.
“We’re going to use two pitchers. Just how much, we’ll have to see how the schedule goes.”
The remaining starters back for the Wildcats are junior shortstop Jordan Novak (.338, seven RBI, four doubles), sophomore third-baseman Jenna Tallman (.317, 12 RBI, nine doubles) and junior outfielders Hannah Brewer (.333, three RBI, two doubles, one homer) and Sophie Schmucker (.261, five RBI).
In addition, they return six other letter-winners in seniors Matti Harr (.381, three RBI, two doubles) and Maddie Smith (.267), juniors Alaura McHenry (.280, two RBI, two triples), Lauren Bisignani (.250, three RBI, two doubles, one homer) and Grace Revitsky, and sophomore Bailey Watson.
Plus, between the varsity and junior varsity, there are 30 players on the roster. And Kozusko said most of them can play more than one position.
“We have some multi-talented players and they’re pushing each other,” Kovalcin pointed out. “It keeps all of them on their toes.
“We have multiple choices of who we can put where. It’s not like someone’s getting a starting job because there’s no one else at that position.
“We have people who can play multiple positions and can be moved around. That gives us a lot of options, and I like that.
“They’re going to have to keep working in order to stay on the field. If they do that, they’ll get playing time. If not, we have other people to plug in.”
Even after two weeks of practice, which is all there will be until the end of March at the earliest, Kovalcin listed at least two players who are battling it out at every position.
They include freshman Emma Blair and Harr at catcher, Revitsky and freshman Cam Dominick at first base, Smith and Bisignani at second, Novak and freshman Josie Straigis at shortstop, Jenna Tallman and McHenry at third, Watson and Brewer in left field, Sophie Schmucker and sophomore Shallyn Shank in center, and junior Autumn Wright, freshman Sydney DeGram — a transfer from always-strtong Howell High School in Michigan — and senior Destiny Tack in right.
If Kovalcin decides to use a designated player, he said it will probably be one of three left-handed slap-hitters in DeGram, Shank or freshman Brynna King.
Another reason things are a little unsettled is simply the fact that Kovalcin and the players were all new to each other before conditioning workouts and practice first started. Again, it’s been eight years since he was around the program.
“They’ve got to get to know me, and I have to get to know them,” Kovalcin suggested. “I didn’t know a whole lot about them when I first took over.
“I have to find out as much as I can about them. I need to find out how much I can push them and when I need to back off.
“They’re are still a lot of things I still need to know, and that’s what I’m trying to find out. It’s been a long process, but we’re getting there.”
And Kovalcin has to get used to a new section with mostly different teams with notable exception of Penn-Trafford, which just happens to be the defending state champion in Class 5A. When he was the head coach before, there were only four classifications — instead of the six nowadays — and the Wildcats were also in with the likes of Hempfield Area and Norwin.
Now, Greater Latrobe is in WPIAL Class 5A Section 1. And it includes a number of other solid teams besides Penn-Trafford in Franklin Regional, Connellsville, Kiski Area and Albert Gallatin along with Laurel Highlands at Armstrong.
“I do know there are some good coaches and teams in the section,” Kovalcin indicated. “Some of these schools are new to me, so I’ll have to adjust as we go along.”
As far as the season goes...well, it’s wait and see.
“Everybody is in the same situation,” Kovalcin remarked. “If we do get back, I’m sure there are going to be a lot of games that won’t be played in order to get the section games in.
“If that’s the case, every game is going to be important. It’s a strong section, so we’ll all have to be ready to go.”
