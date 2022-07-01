Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg will hold its 20th Annual Paul R. Smiy Memorial Golf Outing on Friday, Aug. 12, at Ligonier Country Club in Ligonier Township. The outing begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The event is close to a sell-out with just a few foursomes remaining. The cost for each golfer is $150 which includes a round of golf, a cart, lunch at the turn, dinner, and a gift. All golfers will receive a free return round of golf.
The annual tournament is held in memory of Paul R. Smiy who was an avid golfer and instrumental in starting the tournament. Proceeds from the tournament support individuals and families with food, utilities, fuel and baby items in Armstrong, Fayette, Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
Along the course, golfers will experience several theme holes including the “Pope Putt.” There will also be a complimentary refreshment hole and the “Tee-rific’ pierogi hole. Skills competitions include a prize for the golfer who scores the first hole-in-one on 17, the golfer who gets closest to the pin along with skills and raffle prizes.
Sponsorships are still available. Donors can sponsor a tee, a meal, or a skills prize. Catholic Charities is also accepting donations for raffle prizes. For information about the tournament or to become a sponsor, contact Heather Rady, director of community relations & special events, at 724-837-1840 Ext. 1504 or visit the website at CCharitiesgreensburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.